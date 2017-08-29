A Recap of Godman Rampal's Case Ahead of His Trial

Day after a CBI court sealed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s fate with a prison term of 20 years, another godman, Sant Rampal of Haryana, will now face a court trial in Hisar on Tuesday.The Hisar court will deliver a verdict in two separate cases against the spiritual leader.Rampal has several cases in his name including one of sedition. He is also accused of holding people hostage in his ashram and obstructing government officials from doing their duty.Last week he had appeared at the Hisar court for multiple cases against him, however, the verdict on two FIRs was reserved and is slated to be delivered on Tuesday.Sant Rampal, a religious leader of the Kabir Panth, had founded the Satlok Ashram in Haryana.But what led to the fall of Sant Rampal? Another Godman who duped his believers or a deeper conspiracy? News18 finds out:Rampal is the leader of Kabir Panth and believes that he is the spiritual successor and a reincarnation of Kabir. His school believes that there is no ultimate God besides Kabir, who is the supreme entity. The core pedestal of his faith lies in the prohibition of untouchability, idol worship, adultery and vulgar performances.While Satyarth Prakash is the core central text of the Arya Samaj, Rampal raised objections to certain portions of the text leading to a conflict with the Arya Samaj followers. The clash resulted in one death and 59 others being injured. The self-styled godman was charged with murder and attempt to murder. He was jailed for 22 months.Followers of Arya Samaj again got into a clash with Rampal followers when they tried to forcibly shut Rampal’s ashram in Karontha village of Haryana. This left three dead and 160 injured. Arya Samaj followers have been wanting to raze the ashram and had also cut off water supply to the houses of his followers and socially boycott them.Rampal released on bail and moved out of Karontha village. He then set up his base in Barwala, Haryana. He continued to avoid court appearances where he was being tried for a murder case. As Rampal continued evading the summons order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court even in 2014, the HC issued a non bailable warrant against him. After a high voltage drama of protests and attacks, police attempted to arrest him in November.However, his followers were a tough wall to break, who formed a human chain to protect the godman. Rampal even went on to announce that the police will have to kill over a lakh of his followers before the administration can lay their hands on him. Thousands of Rampal followers guarded his ashram on November 18. After massive clashes and violent fights, the police along with the help from the Central Paramilitary Force, arrested him on November 19, 2014.Another 492 followers were also arrested along with Rampal and were charged with sedition, murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, hoarding illegal weapons and aiding and abetting suicide.