A Section of East Delhi Sanitation Workers Call Off Strike After Getting Dues

New Delhi: A section of East Delhi sanitation workers called off their five-day-old strike after receiving two months' salaries late on Monday.

A meeting with all sanitation workers unions was successful with negotiations made regarding calling off the strike, an East Delhi Municipal Corporation official said.

"They have called off the strike. The refuse removal depot at Jhilmil has been freed of protesters and trucks are now being sent for garbage lifting," he said.

However, leaders of MCD Swachata Karmchari Union said they will take a call on ending their strike after consulting members on Tuesday.

"We will consult sanitation workers in a meeting before taking a decision about the strike," said Sanjay Gehlot, president of the union.

Earlier on Monday, after meeting a delegation of sanitation workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that Rs 119 crore has been provided to East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for providing salaries.

He took to Twitter to claim that the AAP government has given to the MCDs more funds than any other government.

"Where is all this money going? Who is bungling all the money?" he said in the tweet posting details of funds allocated to the civic bodies in the past five years.

The Deputy CM had also met the EDMC commissioner, mayor, and representatives of RWAs to discuss the situation.

Earlier, in a meeting with the mayor and the commissioner of EDMC, sanitation workers unions left notes that they would resume duty from tonight. But municipal corporation officials said the work was not resumed because the sanitation workers wanted to discuss the matter further.