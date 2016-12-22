Two Years of Acrimony: Timeline of Kejriwal-Najeeb Jung Face-Off

New Delhi: Since Arvind Kejriwal government came to power in 2015, there had been several confrontations between AAP Delhi govt and the Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.

A timeline showing the twists and turns in LG's relationship with the Delhi government.

2014

May 2: RIL moves HC for quashing of FIR and challenging a 1993 notification of the Centre giving power to Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe union government employees.

May 8: Centre moves HC against FIR against the minister contending that ACB has no powers or jurisdiction to probe.

May 9: HC issues notice to Delhi government on the plea to quash FIR against the minister. HC allowed ACB to continue with its probe.

May 20: HC asks Centre, RIL to cooperate with ACB probe.

Aug 9: ACB tells HC that it has powers to lodge FIR in gas pricing case.

Aug 19: ACB tells HC it cannot probe the gas pricing case against RIL and a former UPA minister as a July 23, 2014, notification of Centre has taken away its jurisdiction to investigate central government employees.

Oct 16: Delhi government tells HC its ACB can prosecute RIL and ministers.

Oct 28: HC gives time to Centre to clarify on ACB power.

Dec 4: RIL argues in HC that State probing Centre's decision on gas pricing is absurd.

2015

May 25: HC says ACB has jurisdiction to arrest policemen who come under Centre. It says the Centre's May 21 notification limiting ACB's powers was "suspect".

May 26: PIL in HC against Centre's May 21 notification giving powers to LG to appoint bureaucrats in Delhi.

May 28: Delhi government moves HC on Centre's notification on LG's powers. Centre moves SC against HC's May 25 order terming as "suspect" its notification.

May 29: HC asks LG to consider Delhi government's proposals on shifting of nine bureaucrats from one post to another.

Jun 10: HC refuses to stay MHA notification on ACB power.

Jun 27: Delhi government moves HC to restrain LG appointee ACB chief M K Meena from entering anti-graft body's office.

2016

Jan 27: Union government tells HC that Delhi is under Centre's control and not full-fledged state.

Apr 5: AAP government asks HC to refer to larger bench petitions on powers of LG on the governance of Delhi.

Apr 6: Delhi government tells HC it was competent to set up a commission to probe allegations of corruption in awarding licence to conduct CNG fitness tests.

Apr 19: AAP government withdraws from SC its plea seeking setting up of a larger bench in HC.

May 24: HC reserves order on AAP government's plea for a stay on proceedings on the petitions arising out of its stand-off with LG over powers to appoint bureaucrats in the national capital and other issues.

May 30: HC turns down AAP government's request to first decide its stay application.

Jul 1: SC agrees to hear AAP government's plea seeking a direction that the HC be restrained from delivering judgement on issues including the scope of powers of the city government to exercise its authority in performing public functions.

Jul 4: Justice J S Khehar of SC recuses from hearing AAP government plea on declaration of powers of Delhi as a state.

Jul 5: Justice L Nageshwar Rao of SC also recuses from hearing Delhi government's plea.

Jul 8: SC refuses to entertain Delhi government plea to first decide the preliminary issue as to whether it has the jurisdiction over disputes between the Centre and the state or is it "exclusively" triable by the apex court.

Aug 4: HC says LG is administrative head of National Capital Territory and AAP government's contention that he is bound to act on the advice of Council of Ministers was "without substance".