A WhatsApp Number Soon to Report Public Drinking: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon launch a WhatsApp number to report drinking in public, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

Sisodia's announcement came after he reviewed the Delhi government's ongoing awareness campaign against drinking in public.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said the campaign has been successful. Over 1,500 people have been caught so far consuming liquor in public and fined or arrested.

He added that the government had been clamping down on places infamous for public drinking through multiple raids by the Excise Department.

"Compared to earlier, there has been a significant reduction in those consuming alcohol in public. People are now afraid of getting caught, paying Rs 5,000 fine, going to jail and losing their prestige," he said.

Sisodia said the government now wants to include common people in the campaign, so they could give inputs about public consumption of liquor.

"For this purpose, the Delhi government will soon launch a WhatsApp number where one could complain against those consuming alcohol in public," Sisodia said.

In October, Sisodia announced that those consuming liquor in public would be arrested from November 7 onwards.

He had formed 10 Excise Department teams to enforce the ban which were later increased to 20.

The government has since been running a public awareness campaign on the issue.

Public drinking attracts a fine of Rs 5,000 and double the amount if anyone creates a nuisance in public after drinking.