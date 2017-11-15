Aadhaar Card Mandatory for Students Appearing in Uttar Pradesh Board Exams

Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Board exams will not be allowed to sit for the examination if they don't have an Aadhaar card.The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has made Aadhaar a must for the high school and intermediate examinations which are scheduled to start from February 6.Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Agarwal directed the district school inspectors via video conference on Tuesday, during the online centre allotment for board examination.In reference to the orders issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, DIOS of Allahabad said that the students who do not bring Aadhaar cards will not be allowed to appear in the examination. If any student is deprived of the absence of Aadhaar, then the school principal will be responsible for it.Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the registration of students who are appearing for High School and Intermediate examination of the UP Board. However, the candidates who did not give their Aadhaar credentials were not barred from the exam. Later, Nepalese students were exempted from providing Aadhaar details.As per the reports, Aadhaar card in the board exams will minimise fake enrollments and stop mass cheating in Uttar Pradesh. A valid Aadhaar number would leave no scope for fake registration or impersonation in board exams.A total number of 37,12,508 students are expected to appear in Higher secondary exams, while 30,17,032 students are expected to appear for intermediate exams.Aadhaar credentials are already made compulsory for the registration in various competitive exams including JEE, NEET.