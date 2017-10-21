Aadhaar Card Not Mandatory to Get Ration in Jharkhand: Minister

The Jharkhand government on Saturday said Aadhaar card was not mandatory to collect food grains from the public distribution system after an 11-year-old girl allegedly died of starvation.Local activists had alleged that the girl died of starvation on September 28 after her family was denied ration for the want of an Aadhaar-linked ration card."Aadhaar card is not mandatory. Any card, including a driver's license and voter ID card or any specified card, is permissible for procuring food grains," the state's Food Minister Saryu Roy said.A toll-free number- 1800 212 55 12--had been set up to lodge complaints regarding ration distribution, Roy said, adding that grain banks would also be set up on every block.Meanwhile, a fresh probe announced by Chief Minister Raghubar Das on October 17 had found that the girl died of malaria, officials said.The first probe by a three-member team, which was constituted on October 6, also examined the case and found the girl died of malaria, they said.