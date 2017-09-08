Related Stories How To Connect Your Bank Account with Aadhaar and Check its Status?

Aadhaar Card Enrollment may soon be conferred upon Banks and Post-offices as the Unique Identification Authority of India - UIDAI in a recent meeting with Banks floated the idea of limiting the role of private agencies for Aadhaar Enrollment.Given the uproar on Right to Privacy in regards to Aadhaar’s Biometric database and criticism on government’s dependency on Private Centres, it seems like a prudent move wherein the government agency is banking on 24000+ Post Offices and over 12,000 Bank branches across India.As per the UIDAI, banks must become UIDAI registrars and facilitate Aadhaar registrations for their customers while the government sets up its permanent Aadhaar Centres.In a recent statement by a senior government official, “A structure will be required whereby people need to come to update their Aadhaar details for change of address, etc. and for fresh Enrollments of new-born children. A government-backed structure is more apt for this…we are not discouraging private operators and government representatives will oversee them but we feel people will veer more towards the former.”As per reports, the government is expecting the banks to start Aadhaar Registrations by March 2018, which also happens to be the government’s deadline for achieving 100% Aadhaar registration.The current Aadhaar compliance stands at a staggering 87% with 117-Crore citizens already enrolled out of the estimated 132 Crores. The states of Assam and Meghalaya have also followed footsteps of rest of the country and started enrolling its people.Apart from banks and post offices, UIDAI is also proposing Aadhaar Enrollment in all nodal schools twice a year for children at the stage of 5 and 15 years so that their Aadhaar Biometric details could be updated with the natural course of their physical development.In context with Aadhaar-Bank Account linkage, as per the latest reports approximately 70 Crore bank accounts have already been linked to Aadhaar out of an estimated 110 Crore bank accounts across India. In a move to make the process easy for bank account holders, UIDAI has asked around 42 Banks in India to offer Aadhaar Enrollment services at approximately 14000 branches.The deadline for Aadhaar-Bank Account seeding is December 31st 2017 and the gap between 110 Crores Total Accounts and 70 Crores Linked Accounts could be - some account holders still not having an Aadhaar card or unable to connect the two or not linking their Aadhaar with their Bank account either deliberately or not knowing the correct procedure.Read on to know - How To Connect Your Bank Account with Aadhaar and Check its Status?