Aadhaar Not a Must for Filing Tax Returns in J&K, Assam
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The revenue department has exempted residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, and citizens above 80 years from complusory quoting of Aadhaar to get PAN cards and file tax returns.
A notification in this regard has been issued by the government. It comes at a time when a case challenging mandatory use of Aadhaar for PAN (permanent account number) and filing income tax return (ITR) is pending in the Supreme
Court.
The finance ministry notification gives the exemption to "an individual who does not possess the Aadhaar number or the enrolment ID" who is residing in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.
The exemption is also for persons of 80 years or more, non-residents and non-citizens.
The government, under the Finance Act 2017, has made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote Aadhaar or enrolment ID of the Aadhaar application form for filing tax returns.
Also, Aadhaar has been made mandatory for applying for PAN with effect from July 1, 2017.
The department, till now, has linked over 1.18 crore Aadhaar with its PAN database.
The department has also launched a new e-facility to link a person's Aadhaar with the PAN.
(with PTI inputs)
