Aadhaar-PAN Linking Postponed to Dec 31: Here's What You Need to Know

Dual good news in place for all taxpayers, in addition to the deadline for the ITR and Audit Reports being extended up till October 31st the deadline for the linking of PAN with Aadhaar which was earlier August 31st has been extended up till the end of this year i.e. December 31st.This move has come as a relief for those who had filed their Income Tax Returns but not linked their Aadhaar with PAN. The Aadhaar-PAN linking was made mandatory by the CBDT which said ITR wouldn't be processed for those taxpayers who have not linked their Aadhaar Card with PAN.The Revenue Department of India had made it mandatory to link your 12-digit Aadhaar Card with Permanent Account Number (PAN) for filing your Income Tax returns. Even, while applying for a new PAN Card it will be mandatory to furnish your Aadhaar card details. This amendment to Rule – 114 of the Income Tax Act 1961 came in effect from July 1st, 2017.This postponement came amidst various petitions on linking Aadhaar card with PAN being mandatory filed in the Supreme Court. The next hearing for the same is in November and it is expected that SC might reach a final verdict by then.Earlier CBDT in a statement had said that since so far Aadhaar has not been held constitutionally invalid and keeping in mind the deadline of August 31st for the same, the taxpayers will have to get their Aadhaar linked with PAN. After the decision to postpone the Aadhaar-PAN Linking to December 31st 2017 , the Department of Revenue, Central Board of Direct Taxes issued a statement on its official website that can be accessed below:http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/eFiling/Portal/StaticPDF_News/News_dueDate_PAN_Aadhaar.pdfPlease note that this deadline is only for those who have to file income tax returns i.e. their annual income exceeds ₹2.5 Lakhs. If you’re not a tax payer and your annual income doesn’t exceed ₹2.5 Lakhs then this date doesn’t pertain to you and however nothing on this has been stated by the Government as yet.Also the deadline to link your Aadhaar with your bank accounts is also the same i.e. December 31st.Taxpayers can link Aadhaar card with PAN by visiting the official website of Income Tax Department of India at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and following the url – Link Aadhaarorto 56161 or 567678 from your Registered Mobile Number (RMN) of Aadhaar Card in the below mentioned format:UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar> <10 digit PAN>