Aadhar Not Valid Proof of Citizenship or Domicile: Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled that Aadhaar Card is not a proof of citizenship and stated that “Aadhaar Card by itself shall not confer any right of or be proof of citizenship or domicile in respect of the holder thereto” while rejecting a claim of citizenship of the accused who was issued the card in view of his long residence in the country.

The Calcutta HC order comes close on the heels of new passport rules which were announced by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on December 23 where Aadhar and E-Aadhar with Date of Birth will now be considered as a valid identity proof.

The court was considering a bail application by a person who was booked under Section 14F of the Indian Foreigners Act and had claimed to be an Indian citizen on the basic of Aadhar card. Justice Joymalya Bagchi referred to the new Aadhar Act 2016 and held that Aadhar was not be in itself a proof of citizenship or domicile for the petitioner.

With government's big push for going cashless, there have been a slew of initiatives recently which has made Aadhar compulsory for varied sectors. Recently, Aadhar has been made compulsory for Tirupati devotees who wish to trek the Tirumala hills on foot and shall be provided authorised tickets only on the production of Aadhar Card. Aadhar is now also mandatory for patients at the Outpatient Department (OPD) at Civil hospital in Gurugram.