Aaditya Thackeray's Car Hit by Another Vehicle, Tweets He is Safe
Shiv Sena’s youth wing president Aaditya Thackeray. (FILE PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES)
Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's car was hit by a speeding vehicle near his residence in suburban Bandra but he is safe.
The 26-year-old son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray tweeted about the mishap, and said he was safe.
The Thackerays reside at 'Matoshree' bungalow in Kalanagar area of Bandra, an upscale suburb.
"Tweeps, thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalanagar junction," Aaditya posted on twitter.
"Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe," he said in another post on the social networking site.
Recommended For You
- wedding bellsYogeshwar Dutt's Golden Gesture, Accepts Re 1 as Dowry
- MELBOURNE ODIPakistan Record First ODI Win in Australia in 12 Years
- The Next GalaxySamsung Galaxy S8 Revealed: Price, Specs And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Powerful!Ashamed to be Nominated For Baaghi: Amaal Mallik Slams Indian Award Shows
- Oops!Vin Diesel Calls Ranveer Deepika's Boyfriend And Her Smile Just Confirms It!