Kejriwal's AAP Gets I-T Notice Over Discrepancies in Donors' List
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Income Tax department has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party, citing discrepancies in the donors' list submitted to tax officials and what had been put up on the party website.
Terming the notice as "malicious", AAP alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is harassing the party and targeting its donors.
AAP national treasurer Raghav Chadha said, "Initially, there was an inadvertent error in the list submitted to the income tax department, which has been rectified in the revised ITR after receiving the notice."
"To revise an IT return is the legitimate right of a party. Not even single donation is concealed by Aam Aadmi Party. We maintain 100 per cent transparency in donors' details and the amount we receive. The IT department had issued us a notice and we have revised the IT return," he said.
The party had removed the donors' list from its website claiming that its donors were being harassed by tax officials.
Attacking AAP over the issue, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that the funding details of Aam Aadmi Party are "manipulated".
"AAP seeking withdrawal of its accounts submitted to the authorities vindicates our stand. Arvind Kejriwal should make things clear right away as he has all through claimed to be champion of transparency in polity," Tiwari said.
Hitting back, Kejriwal tweeted, "AAP receives less than 8% of its donations in cash against 70-80% cash donations by Cong-BJP."
Another AAP leader blamed technical glitches for the error.
"While we put all donations on the website, at times there are some technical errors. For instance, there have been cases in which a donor has tried to make payment, but the transaction could not be completed. In that case, our website reflected that payment has been made, but we did not receive money in our bank account," the leader said.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'