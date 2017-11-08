Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may choose to nominate ‘rank-outsiders’ to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi that will fall vacant in January next year.Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's name was discussed in an informal meeting of the top party leaders.An official mail was sent to Rajan later, however, the internationally acclaimed economist is yet to respond to it.Party insiders told News18 that ‘people of eminence’ from various walks of life if sent to the Rajya Sabha, it would add heft to AAP's representation in Parliament.“This will also help us reach out to a larger audience outside Delhi in the run up to the next general elections in 2019,” says a party insider.An AAP MLA on the condition of anonymity told News18: “We met Arvind Kejriwal last month and said that if the party gives the Rajya Sabha ticket to Kumar Vishwas then the image of the party would not be perceived positively. They should pick an economist because if in the future we decide to go national, then AAP would be a party who knows what it is talking about. So the party is mulling speaking to Raghuram Rajan and sending him to Rajya Sabha.”The proposal on Rajya Sabha nomination is also being seen as an attempt by AAP to end the latest round of bickering in the party.While AAP Rajasthan in-charge Kumar Vishwas was being seen as a strong contender for the RS berth along with other top leaders like Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey, this latest development gives a fresh twist to the nomination row.With a three-fourth majority in the state assembly, AAP can win all three RS seats up for grabs in Delhi next year.