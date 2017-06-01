AAP to Hold EVM Challenge of Its Own to Steal EC's Thunder on Hackathon Day

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold an EVM challenge of its own on June 3, coinciding with the Election Commission’s hackathon, where it will invite people to test the voting machine MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had used in the Delhi Assembly to ‘prove’ EVM tampering.

Bhardwaj said the AAP challenge was open to all. “Our challenge is open to everyone — all government and non-government technocrats and political parties. We invite Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi himself to come with technical experts and hack our duplicate EVM without manually working on it. Our aim is to prove that it can’t be done. Through this, we aim to prove that the Election Commission’s hackathon is a farce,” Bhardwaj said.

ALSO READ | NCP, CPI (M) Only Parties to Participate in Election Commission's EVM Challenge

The AAP had earlier asked the Election Commission to reconsider the terms of the EVM hackathon, saying it should not set any rules and regulations and allow it to be an open “hackathon”. The party wants the EC to allow participants to try and tinker with the machine’s mother board. The poll panel says that the EVM would lose its “originality” if the internal circuit was tampered with.

The election watchdog has also dismissed the demonstration the AAP held inside the Delhi Assembly to prove EVM tampering, saying it was a "lookalike" EVM and not one of those used by the Election Commission.

ALSO READ | All You Need to Know About the Controversy Around EVM Hackathon

“Our EVM challenge will be bigger and better than the Election Commission’s. We want to prove that our EVM and the EC-EVMs are the same unless someone manually tampers with it. The Election Commission’s hackathon is just a show. Without touching and opening, even a duplicate EVM like ours cannot be hacked,” Bhardwaj said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, along with several other opposition parties, has alleged that the EVMs used during the five-state Assembly elections in February-March and the MCD elections in Delhi were tampered with.