Mumbai: Goa Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has summoned the recently announced Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate, Elvis Gomes, regarding a housing board controversy.

Gomes, who was holding the post of Managing Director in the Goa Housing Board was named as an accused along with Nilkanth Halarnkar, who was holding the post of chairman, for allegedly dropping the acquisition of land for a housing society. Gomes has been called by ACB on Monday.

Speaking to CNN-News18, a senior official from the ACB said, “We have already taken the statement of the other witnesses in the case. The main accused will be called now. We need to find out whether the abrupt stoppage of making the housing society has benefited some people or not. Government had to incur losses because of the decision.”

He further added that the proposal of making the housing society was moved and land acquisition had also taken place, but eventually everything was stalled. “We need to find out whether proper procedure was followed or not. The complaint was given to us in the month of February and after enquiry we registered a case on May 6. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption act,” the official added.

Gomes has been summoned just after two days of him being named as the chief ministerial candidate for Aam Admi Party in the Bhartiya Janta Party ruled state. AAP is actively campaigning in the state and has announced most of its candidates for the state election.