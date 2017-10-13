Day After Acquittal, Rajesh Talwar Treated 50 Patients, Wife Nupur Stayed in Cell

A day after the Allahabad high court ruled that Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar were not the murderers of their daughter, Aarushi, details have come out of how the Talwars spent their first day as a ‘free’ couple, while still lodged in jail. Even though the HC has ordered for their release, the Talwars will walk out of Dasna Jail, where they are currently lodged right now, on Monday.Sources inside the jail told CNN News18 that Nupur did not meet her husband on Friday. “She got done with her morning pooja, then interacted with children and other women prisoners. The other prisoners asked her how to go about their cases so as to get acquitted. She didn’t do anything else, and just stayed in her cell,” CNN News18 was told.Her husband, Rajesh, who usually goes to the clinic that they run at 10 am, preponed his visit and went at 8am. “Usually he sees 15-20 patients a day, but on Friday he attended to almost 50 patients till 1pm. There were people who wanted to meet him and made special requests for seeing him for their medical concerns since they all knew he could leave anytime,” sources added.The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record. The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi.