Aarushi Murder Case LIVE: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Likely to Walk Out of Jail Today

Oct 13, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

With Allahabad High Court acquitting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the Aarushi and Hemraj murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the order. A division bench of the Allahabad HC on Thursday observed that the Talwar couple needs to be given a benefit of doubt and a chain of evidence could not be established against the dentist couple. The CBI lawyer Anurag Khanna had earlier said that the investigation agency would go to the Supreme Court only after consulting with its top officials.

Defence counsel Tanveer Ahmed Mir said the release of Talwars from Ghaziabad jail is unlikely to happen before Friday as the order needs to be released and a copy of it needs to reach the jail authorities. However, even if the CBI files an appeal before the Supreme Court, the Talwars will stay out of jail. As Talwar couple had appealed in the HC against the lower court order, a few investigation botch-ups by the central agency were highlighted before the HC.