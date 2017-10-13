Aarushi Murder Case LIVE: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Likely to Walk Out of Jail Today

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are likely to walk out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail today, a day after being acquitted in the 2008 murders of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj. The Allahabad High Court’s 263-page verdict ended, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide. The CBI has said it would appeal against the HC verdict in the Supreme Court.
Oct 13, 2017 8:34 am (IST)
With Allahabad High Court acquitting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the Aarushi and Hemraj murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the order. A division bench of the Allahabad HC on Thursday observed that the Talwar couple needs to be given a benefit of doubt and a chain of evidence could not be established against the dentist couple. The CBI lawyer Anurag Khanna had earlier said that the investigation agency would go to the Supreme Court only after consulting with its top officials.
Defence counsel Tanveer Ahmed Mir said the release of Talwars from Ghaziabad jail is unlikely to happen before Friday as the order needs to be released and a copy of it needs to reach the jail authorities. However, even if the CBI files an appeal before the Supreme Court, the Talwars will stay out of jail. As Talwar couple had appealed in the HC against the lower court order, a few investigation botch-ups by the central agency were highlighted before the HC.
Oct 13, 2017 8:29 am (IST)
What did the court say?
“CBI has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the Talwar couple killed both Aarushi and Hemraj. CBI has failed to prove that no one else entered the house during that night. In cases, where you depend on circumstantial evidence, the benefit of the doubt goes to the accused. They can be held guilty only if the facts established is entirely consistent with the guilt. The hypothesis of the agency was not convulsive in nature. The chain of events given by CBI snapped because CBI could not prove that no one entered the house at night.
* Talwars did not kill their daughter, Aarushi Talwar
* Talwars can't be convicted based on the basis of suspicion
* Talwars must be given benefit of the doubt
* CBI failed to prove beyond doubt that Talwars guilty
Oct 13, 2017 8:29 am (IST)
Oct 13, 2017 8:22 am (IST)
Once Released, We Would Start an NGO for Children in Aarushi's Name: Nupur Talwar
A new video interview of Nupur Talwar, who was exonerated on Thursday together with her husband Rajesh from the charges of murdering her 13-year-old daughter Aarushi Talwar, has come up on Youtube. In an interview with Vartika Nanda, a journalist who has worked on prison reforms, Nupur talks about her life in jail, about what she learned from the harrowing experience of losing a child, being framed for her murder and spending time in jail ruminating on the events gone by. She also talks about the plans after being released from Dasna jail — of opening an NGO probably in Aarushi's name which would work for children.
"After returning to life, whenever we get released from jail, I don't think we would be able to return to regular, routine life. We won't be able to like earlier, go back to our clinics. We have moved quite a lot from the idea of living a routine life. We would want to give back something to society. To work for children in form of an NGO and probably name it after Aarushi. That's our dream," Nupur Talwar tells Nanda in the interview.
Oct 13, 2017 8:02 am (IST)
With the Talwars’ acquittal, the central question in the bizarre mystery resurfaces — who killed 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old Hemraj? "There is a strong possibility that (the) incident was caused by some outsider," a bench comprising justices BK Narayana and AK Mishra of the Allahabad High Court said on Thursday, upholding the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court verdict. The CBI has decided to appeal against the HC verdict in the Supreme Court.
Oct 13, 2017 7:45 am (IST)
