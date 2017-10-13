Aarushi Murder Case LIVE: Talwars May Leave Dasna Jail on Monday, Not Today

Oct 13, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)

Shame it took nine years to prove Talwars' innocence: Konkona

Actor Konkana Sensharma has hailed Allahabad High Court's decision to acquit the Talwar couple in the 2008 Aarushi and Hemraj murder case and said it is shameful the real killers are still unknown. The court said the Talwars could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record, thus ending the nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering their 14-year-old daughter, Aarushi. In Meghna Gulzar's "Talvar", the actor had played the role of Aarushi's mother, Nupur Talwar.

"It is a fantastic news. I am very happy for the Talwars. It is a shame that it took nine years for the innocence to have been proven. It is also tragic that we still don't know who the killers of Arushi and Hemraj are. But I am very happy for the Talwars," Konkona told reporters.