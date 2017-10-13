Aarushi Murder Case LIVE: Talwars May Leave Dasna Jail on Monday, Not Today

JUST IN | Talwars are likely to be released earliest by Monday. As per rules in Uttar Pradesh, a certified copy of the order is needed to release the couple. Defence lawyers had earlier thought an official fax would be enough. A certified copy is likely to be obtained from the Allahabad HC by evening. It will be presented in the concerned court in Ghaziabad on Monday, following which Rajesh and Nupur Talwar will be released.
Shame it took nine years to prove Talwars' innocence: Konkona
Actor Konkana Sensharma has hailed Allahabad High Court's decision to acquit the Talwar couple in the 2008 Aarushi and Hemraj murder case and said it is shameful the real killers are still unknown. The court said the Talwars could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record, thus ending the nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering their 14-year-old daughter, Aarushi. In Meghna Gulzar's "Talvar", the actor had played the role of Aarushi's mother, Nupur Talwar.
"It is a fantastic news. I am very happy for the Talwars. It is a shame that it took nine years for the innocence to have been proven. It is also tragic that we still don't know who the killers of Arushi and Hemraj are. But I am very happy for the Talwars," Konkona told reporters.
A large crowd of media persons camped outside Dasna Jail from early morning today, keeping a close watch on every movement in and out of the high-security prison that had housed Rajesh and Nupur Talwar for four years. The crowds, including curious onlookers, grew as the day progressed, everybody, waiting for the Talwars to walk out of jail and back into the unrelenting media spotlight.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted them in the 2008 murders of their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj, leaving the question, whodunit. As the sensational murder case, which continues to remain a mystery, dominated television news and newspaper headlines once again, the media descended outside the jail hoping to capture every moment of their release -- and any bits of information about their life inside jail. (Courtesy: PTI)
Talwars to walk free after prison authorities get court order: Jailer
Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who have been acquitted in the murders of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, are likely to walk free from the jail after the prison authorities receive the court order, the jailer said. The Talwars have been lodged in Dasna jail since November 2013 in connection with the twin murders. "We have not received the court order as yet. We will release them once we get it," Dasna Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya told reporters.
The Allahabad High Court had on Thursday acquitted the Talwars in the case, saying neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty. The verdict ends, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murders that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide. With the acquittal, the central question in the bizarre mystery resurfaces - who killed the 14-year-old girl and the 45-year-old man.
Analysing various medical and forensic evidence brought on record by the CBI, the HC bench said there was not even one piece of unimpeachable evidence to show that Rajesh killed the two in a state of grave and sudden provocation.
"The learned trial Judge has prejudged things in his own fashion, drawn a conclusion by embarking on erroneous analogy conjecturing to the brim on apparent facts telling a different story propelled by vitriolic reasoning. Thus, basing the finding of conviction without caring to see that it being a case based on circumstantial evidence things cannot be presumed and stuffed in a manner like the present one by adhering to self-created postulates then to roam inside the circle with all fanciful whim. The learned trial Judge took evidence and the circumstances of the case for granted and tried to solve it like a mathematical puzzle when one solves a given question and then takes something for granted in order to solve that puzzle and question," the Judgment said.
Pushpa Sharma, security in-charge at Dasna Jail, says she met Nupur Talwar in her barracks after the Allahabad High Court acquitted her and husband Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murders of their daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj. Sharma says Nupur Talwar was emotional and said the verdict is a result of people’s blessings. Speaking of Nupur’s conduct in jail, Sharma says she never fought or argued with anyone.
READ - OPINION | CBI Should Account for Stories of Aarushi-Hemraj Affair
The CBI got repeated opportunities to present such an evidence, but they failed to produce scientific evidence.
Some on twitter ask: 'Who killed Aarushi?'
The acquittal of the Talwar couple in the 2008 Aarushi murder case left the twitter abuzz the whole day, with some hailing the verdict while others wondering 'who killed Aarushi?'
The Allahabad High Court judgment drew reactions from a cross-section of twitter users- politicians, actors, commoners.
Don’t know who killed #Arushi & will probably never know but what I do know is the police made a total dogs breakfast of the investigation.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 12, 2017
Pleased to hear the #talwars have been acquitted. With 10 painful years behind time, they deserve dignity and a new life.— shunali shroff (@shunalishroff) October 12, 2017
Great news! The #Talwars acquitted. Justice done. #ArushiMurderCase— Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) October 12, 2017
Usually, the order copy comes by fax but We haven't received the order yet. We don't need a hard copy to release Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, says Dasna Jail authorities.
Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later. On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted both Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in its verdict based on an appeal filed by the couple challenging a CBI court order that had convicted them of the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.
Here's are the early suspects in Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj murder case:
* Krishna Thadarai: He worked as a compounder at Rajesh Talwar’s Noida clinic. He was Hemraj’s friend and use to live in the same area. He was arrested by the CBI on June 13, 2008.
* Rajkumar: He was Anita Durrani’s (Talwar's friend) Nepali house-help. He was held on June 27, 2008.
* Vijay Mandal: He worked at Talwars’ neighbour’s house. He was arrested on July 11, 2008.
An infographic detailing the argument between CBI and Talwars in the Aarushi Talwar Murder case.
Here is Talwars’ defence on the Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj murder case:
* No evidence to prove that Hemraj was murdered inside Aarushi Talwar’s room
* According to forensic expert M S Dahiya's report, which directly points finger on the Talwars, is totally baseless and was prepared to implicate the dentist couple
* Dahiya never visited the scene of the crime, but "prepared report against Rajesh and Nupur Talwar"
* No blood, no DNA, no biological fluid and no fingerprints which belonged to Hemraj, were found in Aarushi's room
* Hemraj was not murdered in Aarushi's room
* Dr. Sunil Dohre's statement was recorded 5 times, but he never mentioned that Aarushi's vagina had prominent opening and her vaginal canal was visible
* Investigation in the case had “become too personal”
* Likely tutoring & possible blackmail of some key witnesses
I am humbled: Talwars' Lawyer
I am humbled by the Aarushi murder case verdict, says Rebecca John, lawyer for Talwars
Here’s a look at the twists and turns in the sensational Aarushi Talwar murder case:
— The Uttar Pradesh Police initially claimed that Hemraj, the family’s domestic help, murdered Aarushi Talwar and fled the house. His body was, however, found on the terrace two days later, bringing much flak for the police and pointing the needle of suspicion towards the Talwars.
— A CBI team, led by joint director Arun Kumar, said Aarushi and Hemraj were killed by Krishna, who worked at the Talwars’ clinic, and his friends Rajkumar and Vijay Mandal. However, then CBI chief Ashwini Kumar found loopholes in the theory and refused to accept the findings.
— A new CBI team, under joint director Javeed Ahmed, cleared the trio. Based on circumstantial evidence, Rajesh Talwar emerged as the prime suspect. Ahmed’s team filed a closure report in December 2010, citing lack of evidence.
— This closure report was rejected by then Noida district magistrate Priti Singh who also ordered the Talwars to stand trial.
I will thank the judiciary for giving a positive verdict... It has been a stressful life since Aarushi Talwar has passed away... I am grateful for the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar...Allow us to absorb the news... We always knew they weren't guilty, says Aarushi Talwar's grandfather to CNN-News18.
With Allahabad High Court acquitting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the Aarushi and Hemraj murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the order. A division bench of the Allahabad HC on Thursday observed that the Talwar couple needs to be given a benefit of doubt and a chain of evidence could not be established against the dentist couple. The CBI lawyer Anurag Khanna had earlier said that the investigation agency would go to the Supreme Court only after consulting with its top officials.
Defence counsel Tanveer Ahmed Mir said the release of Talwars from Ghaziabad jail is unlikely to happen before Friday as the order needs to be released and a copy of it needs to reach the jail authorities. However, even if the CBI files an appeal before the Supreme Court, the Talwars will stay out of jail. As Talwar couple had appealed in the HC against the lower court order, a few investigation botch-ups by the central agency were highlighted before the HC.
What did the court say?
“CBI has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the Talwar couple killed both Aarushi and Hemraj. CBI has failed to prove that no one else entered the house during that night. In cases, where you depend on circumstantial evidence, the benefit of the doubt goes to the accused. They can be held guilty only if the facts established is entirely consistent with the guilt. The hypothesis of the agency was not convulsive in nature. The chain of events given by CBI snapped because CBI could not prove that no one entered the house at night.
* Talwars did not kill their daughter, Aarushi Talwar
* Talwars can't be convicted based on the basis of suspicion
* Talwars must be given benefit of the doubt
* CBI failed to prove beyond doubt that Talwars guilty
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record. The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi.
An infographic detailing the sequence of events in the Aarushi Murder case :
Once Released, We Would Start an NGO for Children in Aarushi's Name: Nupur Talwar
A new video interview of Nupur Talwar, who was exonerated on Thursday together with her husband Rajesh from the charges of murdering her 13-year-old daughter Aarushi Talwar, has come up on Youtube. In an interview with Vartika Nanda, a journalist who has worked on prison reforms, Nupur talks about her life in jail, about what she learned from the harrowing experience of losing a child, being framed for her murder and spending time in jail ruminating on the events gone by. She also talks about the plans after being released from Dasna jail — of opening an NGO probably in Aarushi's name which would work for children.
"After returning to life, whenever we get released from jail, I don't think we would be able to return to regular, routine life. We won't be able to like earlier, go back to our clinics. We have moved quite a lot from the idea of living a routine life. We would want to give back something to society. To work for children in form of an NGO and probably name it after Aarushi. That's our dream," Nupur Talwar tells Nanda in the interview.
With the Talwars’ acquittal, the central question in the bizarre mystery resurfaces — who killed 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year-old Hemraj? "There is a strong possibility that (the) incident was caused by some outsider," a bench comprising justices BK Narayana and AK Mishra of the Allahabad High Court said on Thursday, upholding the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court verdict. The CBI has decided to appeal against the HC verdict in the Supreme Court.
Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are likely to walk out of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Jail today, a day after being acquitted in the 2008 murders of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj. The Allahabad High Court’s 263-page verdict ended, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide.
