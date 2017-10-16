Aarushi Murder Case: Rajesh, Nupur Talwar to Walk Free From Jail Today

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, the dentist couple acquitted of murdering their daughter Aarushi Talwar, will walk out of jail on Monday afternoon.Although the Talwars were supposed to be released on Friday, Dasna jail authorities did not receive the court order, leading to the delay.Earlier, jail authorities had said that the couple had promised to visit the jail every 15 days to attend to inmates facing dental problems after their release.The dentist couple had helped revive the near "defunct" dental department at the prison hospital, a jail official said."We were concerned about the fate of our dental department after their (Talwars) release. They (Talwars) have assured us that they would visit jail to attend to inmates every 15 days even after their release," jail doctor Sunil Tyagi told PTI.Tyagi said besides prisoners, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have also been treating jail staff, police officials and their children."Since Talwars have come here (prison), they have treated thousands of patients who are happy with their services," he said.To manage rush of dental patients at the jail hospital after Talwars' release, prison authorities have also tied up with a Ghaziabad-based dental college"The doctors from the dental college will also visit Dasna Jail twice a week to attend to patients so that inmates don't face problem," Tyagi added.The dentist couple had challenged the sentence in the Allahabad High Court, which acquitted them in the sensational double murder case earlier this week.