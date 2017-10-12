Aarushi Murder Case: What Went Against Talwars in CBI Court
The couple was awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.
In this November 25, 2013 photo, Rajesh Talwar and wife Nupur are taken to court in Ghaziabad. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.
The couple was awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.
Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Here’s a look at the factors that went against the Talwar couple in court:
1) No forced entry: Four people were in house, two died. Onus on Talwars to prove that who else could have killed Aarushi and Hemraj.
Defence in High Court: There was a friendly entry. Hemraj allowed his friends Krishna, Rajkumar and Vijay Mondol to enter via his room. From Hemraj’s room they accessed Aarushi's room.
2) Aarushi's room was locked from outside. Only Parents had keys
Defence in High Court: There was another entry to her room via the bathroom. This was never considered
3) Dressing up of crime scene- Blood was not spattered on bed sheet, toys etc around Aarushi's body
Defence: Deny allegations. Say Talwars woke up to find Aarushi dead.
4) Golf club murder weapon: The injury on Aarushi's forehead matches the Golf club. Rajesh Talwar deliberately hid the club and later cleaned and destroyed evidence before handing it to CBI.
Defence: A hammer and a 'khukri' were used to kill not golf club.
5) Motive: Sudden and grave provocation. Rajesh Talwar got angry and killed Aarushi accidentally. Hemraj was killed in cold blood
Defence: Reject sudden provocation theory. This was introduced belatedly by Investigating Officer of CBI team 2 Kaul.
The couple was awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.
Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Here’s a look at the factors that went against the Talwar couple in court:
1) No forced entry: Four people were in house, two died. Onus on Talwars to prove that who else could have killed Aarushi and Hemraj.
Defence in High Court: There was a friendly entry. Hemraj allowed his friends Krishna, Rajkumar and Vijay Mondol to enter via his room. From Hemraj’s room they accessed Aarushi's room.
2) Aarushi's room was locked from outside. Only Parents had keys
Defence in High Court: There was another entry to her room via the bathroom. This was never considered
3) Dressing up of crime scene- Blood was not spattered on bed sheet, toys etc around Aarushi's body
Defence: Deny allegations. Say Talwars woke up to find Aarushi dead.
4) Golf club murder weapon: The injury on Aarushi's forehead matches the Golf club. Rajesh Talwar deliberately hid the club and later cleaned and destroyed evidence before handing it to CBI.
Defence: A hammer and a 'khukri' were used to kill not golf club.
5) Motive: Sudden and grave provocation. Rajesh Talwar got angry and killed Aarushi accidentally. Hemraj was killed in cold blood
Defence: Reject sudden provocation theory. This was introduced belatedly by Investigating Officer of CBI team 2 Kaul.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SA Could Dethrone India in ODI Rankings If They Sweep Bangladesh Clean
- Mark Waugh Feels Steve Smith Injury Could be Blessing in Disguise
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?