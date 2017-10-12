Aarushi Murder Case: What Went Against Talwars in CBI Court

The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.The couple was awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).1)Four people were in house, two died. Onus on Talwars to prove that who else could have killed Aarushi and Hemraj.: There was a friendly entry. Hemraj allowed his friends Krishna, Rajkumar and Vijay Mondol to enter via his room. From Hemraj’s room they accessed Aarushi's room.2) Aarushi's room was locked from outside. Only Parents had keysThere was another entry to her room via the bathroom. This was never considered3) Dressing up of crime scene- Blood was not spattered on bed sheet, toys etc around Aarushi's bodyDeny allegations. Say Talwars woke up to find Aarushi dead.4) Golf club murder weapon: The injury on Aarushi's forehead matches the Golf club. Rajesh Talwar deliberately hid the club and later cleaned and destroyed evidence before handing it to CBI.A hammer and a 'khukri' were used to kill not golf club.5) Motive: Sudden and grave provocation. Rajesh Talwar got angry and killed Aarushi accidentally. Hemraj was killed in cold bloodReject sudden provocation theory. This was introduced belatedly by Investigating Officer of CBI team 2 Kaul.