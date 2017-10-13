Aarushi Talwar Murder Case: Full Text of Allahabad High Court Verdict

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the 2008 murders of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.The 263-page verdict ends, at least for now, the nine-year ordeal of the Noida couple who were sentenced to life by a Ghaziabad CBI court on November 28, 2013 for the double murder that not only transfixed but also shook the nation with its element of filicide.With the acquittal, the central question in the bizarre mystery resurfaces — who killed the 14-year-old girl and the 45-year-old man."There is a strong possibility that (the) incident was caused by some outsider," a bench comprising justices BK Narayana and AK Mishra said, upholding the Talwars' appeal against the CBI court verdict.News18.com was the first to access a copy of the verdict: