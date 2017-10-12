Aarushi Talwar Murder Case LIVE: Judge Arrives in Courtroom, Verdict at 2.45pm

Aarushi Talwar Murder Case verdict will be pronounced at 2:45 pm...Meanwhile, security around the Allahabad High Court has been increased... Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
The CBI court had in its 2013 judgment held the Talwar couple guilty of killing their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi Talwar after noting that the Evidence Act provisions had transferred the onus on the parents to explain how the teenager was murdered.
Judge arrives in the Court room to pronounce the verdict in the Aarushi Murder Case.
What went against Talwars in CBI court Verdict
1) No forced entry: Four people were in house, two died. Onus on Talwars to prove that who else could have killed Aarushi and Hemraj.
Defence in High Court: There was a friendly entry. Hemraj allowed his friends Krishna, Rajkumar and Vijay Mondol to enter via his room. From Hemraj’s room, they accessed Aarushi's room.
2) Aarushi's room was locked from outside. Only Parents had keys
Defence in High Court: There was another entry to her room via the bathroom. This was never considered
3) Dressing up of crime scene- Blood was not spattered on bed sheet, toys etc around Aarushi's body
Defence: Deny allegations. Say Talwars woke up to find Aarushi dead.
4) Golf club murder weapon: The injury on Aarushi's forehead matches the Golf club. Rajesh Talwar deliberately hid the club and later cleaned and destroyed evidence before handing it to CBI.
Defence- A hammer and a khukri was used to kill not golf club.
5) Motive: Sudden and grave provocation. Rajesh Talwar got angry and kiled Aarushi accidentally. Hemraj was killed in cold blood
Defence: Reject sudden provocation theory. This was introduced belatedly by Investigating Officer of CBI team 2 Kaul.
Here is Talwars’ defence on the Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj murder case:
* No evidence to prove that Hemraj was murdered inside Aarushi Talwar’s room
* According to forensic expert M S Dahiya's report, which directly points finger on the Talwars, is totally baseless and was prepared to implicate the dentist couple
* Dahiya never visited the scene of the crime, but "prepared report against Rajesh and Nupur Talwar"
* No blood, no DNA, no biological fluid and no fingerprints which belonged to Hemraj, were found in Aarushi's room
* Hemraj was not murdered in Aarushi's room
* Dr. Sunil Dohre's statement was recorded 5 times, but he never mentioned that Aarushi's vagina had prominent opening and her vaginal canal was visible
* Investigation in the case had “become too personal”
* Likely tutoring & possible blackmail of some key witnesses

Dasna Jail sources to News18's Suhas Munshi:
According to sources in Dasna jail, where the Talwar couple is lodged, all barracks have a television installed in them. The Talwars have been keeping track of developments through television sets. Sources in the jail said that Rajesh Talwar is currently staying at the hospital compound of the jail and his wife Nupur Talwar is staying in barracks. "She occasionally visits the hospital when there are female inmates," said the source, adding, "the couple has been visibly anxious about the verdict since morning. They skipped Thursday's breakfast." The couple was visited by Rajesh Talwar's brother Dinesh Talwar four days ago, jail sources told CNN News18.
CBI’s arguments against the Talwars
- The killings were cold-blooded murder and fell in the “rarest of rare” category
- The offence was grave in nature and the victims had been brutally injured multiple times
- The Talwars misled the investigators during the course of investigation
- The Talwars were involved in the destruction of evidence
* Rajesh Talwar deliberately refused to recognize Hemraj’s body
What CBI Judge Shyam Lal said —
- ‘There is no direct evidence in the Aarushi Talwar murder case but it is clear that the prosecution has placed a clinching wealth of circumstances from which the guilt of both the accused has been made out to the extent human instruments can apprehend.’
- ‘Recondite possibility of alternative hypothesis as put forward by the accused cannot be accepted.’
- ‘It is a matter of common knowledge that many murders have been committed without any known or prominent motive.’
- ‘Mere fact that prosecution has failed to translate that mental disposition of the accused into evidence does not mean that no such mental condition existed in the mind of the assailant.’
- ‘Parents are the best protectors of their own children- that is the order of human nature but there have been freaks in the history of mankind when the father and mother became the killer of their own progeny.’
- ‘The test that the accused must be guilty and not may be guilty should not be confused with the exclusion of every contrary possibility.’
Avirook Sen, author of Aarush Case speaks excusively to CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra.
Dasna jailor reveals Talwars provided medical assistance to prisoners
BG Chitnis, Nupur Talwar's father: I am hoping that Aarushi's parents are acquitted. And I am hoping this not as a father of Nupur Talwar and as a grandfather of Aarushi Talwar, but as someone who has observed the case- based on hard evidence and the findings of the first CBI team. We are hoping that the parents will be declared not guilty."
What sealed the Talwars fate
* Talwars were seen with both Aarushi Talwar & Hemraj at their Jalvayu Vihar flat on the said evening
* Aarushi Talwar’s body was found adjacent to Talwars’ bedroom separated by only a partition wall
* Hemraj’s body was found on the terrace with its door being locked from inside
* Rajesh Talwar had admitted that in the preceding night he went to sleep after locking Aarushi's bedroom from outside
Talwar’s internet was active on the said night, suggesting that either Rajesh or Nupur Talwar were awake
* Nothing to show that any outsider came inside the house in the said night after 9.30 pm
* No disruption in the supply of electricity in the said night
* No evidence of any theft of personal property in the flat
* No person was seen loitering near the flat in a suspicious manner in the said night
* No evidence of forcible entry of any outsider(s) in the flat in the said night
* No blood found on accused’s clothes
* No outsider(s) will dare to take Hemraj to the terrace in a severely injured condition & then lock the terrace door
* Highly unlikely that outsider(s) after committing murders will muster courage to drink scotch whiskey knowing that Aarushi’s parents are in the adjoining room
* No outsider(s) will bother to take Hemraj’s body to the terrace. A single person cannot take the body to the terrace
* Terrace was never locked prior to the double murder
* The door was found locked in the morning of May 16, 2008
* The accused did not give the key of the lock to the police
* Housemaid Bharti Mandal didn’t find the Talwars’ in grief when she came inside the flat
* Golf club no 5 was thrown in the loft after the crime
* The golf club was produced in court after months by Rajesh Talwar
* Pattern of head and neck injuries on both the victims were similar in nature
* Pattern of injuries can be caused by golf club and scalpel, respectively
* Rajesh Talwar was a member of the golf club Noida
* Scalpel is used by dentists
* Both Rajesh & Nupur are dentists by profession
Here's are the early suspects in Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj murder case:
- Krishna Thadarai: He worked as a compounder at Rajesh Talwar’s Noida clinic. He was Hemraj’s friend and use to live in the same area. He was arrested by the CBI on June 13, 2008.
- Rajkumar: He was Anita Durrani’s (Talwar's friend) Nepali house-help. He was held on June 27, 2008.
- Vijay Mandal: He worked at Talwars’ neighbour’s house. He was arrested on July 11, 2008.

Judge S Lal’s order failed to bring a closure to the case and public opinion remains divided, even after five years of the conviction. Now, it is to be seen whether the Allahabad High Court is able to answer the questions that shroud the most mysterious Aarushi Talwar murder case that India has seen in recent times.
The dentist couple had then appealed against the CBI Court order at the Allahabad High Court. In his 210 page order, Judge Shyam Lal relied on circumstantial evidence to hold the Talwars guilty. The most controversial part of his order was putting the onus on the Talwars of proving their innocence. The Indian legal system holds an accused innocent until proven guilty, however, the judge relied on Section 114 and 106 of the Evidence Act to hold the Talwars guilty unless they can prove their innocence.
The Talwars have been in Ghazibad's Dasna jail since 2013. News18 looks at how the events unfolded after the double murder.
Here’s a look at the twists and turns in the sensational case:
— The Uttar Pradesh Police initially claimed that Hemraj, the family’s domestic help, murdered Aarushi Talwar and fled the house. His body was, however, found on the terrace two days later, bringing much flak for the police and pointing the needle of suspicion towards the Talwars.
— A CBI team, led by joint director Arun Kumar, said Aarushi and Hemraj were killed by Krishna, who worked at the Talwars’ clinic, and his friends Rajkumar and Vijay Mandal. However, then CBI chief Ashwini Kumar found loopholes in the theory and refused to accept the findings.
— A new CBI team, under joint director Javeed Ahmed, cleared the trio. Based on circumstantial evidence, Rajesh Talwar emerged as the prime suspect. Ahmed’s team filed a closure report in December 2010, citing lack of evidence.
— This closure report was rejected by then Noida district magistrate Priti Singh who also ordered the Talwars to stand trial.
Evidence that convicted Talwars
- Talwars were seen with both Aarushi Talwar & Hemraj at their Jalvayu Vihar flat on the said evening
- Aarushi Talwar’s body was found adjacent to Talwars’ bedroom separated by only a partition wall-- Hemraj’s body was found on the terrace with its door being locked from inside
- Rajesh Talwar had admitted that in the preceding night he went to sleep after locking Aarushi's bedroom from outside
- Talwar’s internet was active in the said night, suggesting that either Rajesh or Nupur Talwar were awake
- Nothing to show that any outsider came inside the house in the said night after 9.30 pm
- No disruption in the supply of electricity in the said night
- No evidence of any theft of personal property in the flat
- No person was seen loitering near the flat in suspicious manner in the said night
- No evidence of forcible entry of any outsider(s) in the flat in the said night
- No blood found on accused’s clothes

Aarushi murder case appeal: HC likely to deliver verdict
The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The couple ( Rajesh and Nupur Talwar) were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail. A division bench of the Allahabad High court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra had reserved its judgment on September 7 on the appeal filed by the dentist couple( Rajesh and Nupur Talwar), fixing October 12 as the date for the verdict.
