Aarushi Talwar Murder Case LIVE: Lawyers Protest Outside Ghaziabad Court

Oct 16, 2017 2:00 pm (IST)

According to the jail officials, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have refused remuneration for their services to patients inside Dasna Jail. Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya says the amount would have been Rs 49,500. The Talwars have been attending to patients since November 2013, when they were put behind bars. Jail doctor Sunil Tyagi has said the Talwars have assured the authorities that they would visit the prison every 15 days to conduct check-ups on inmates.