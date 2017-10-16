Aarushi Talwar Murder Case LIVE: Lawyers Protest Outside Ghaziabad Court, May Delay Talwars' Release

Oct 16, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

"We are happy about the acquittal and are grateful to the judiciary that they heard our appeal. The justice system went with the truth," said Aarushi Talwar's grandfather to News18. "The festival of Diwali will be celebrated partly in our household to grieve for Aarushi. Rajesh and Nupur will be staying with us for a short while."