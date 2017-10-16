GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aarushi Talwar Murder Case LIVE: Lawyers Protest Outside Ghaziabad Court, May Delay Talwars' Release

News18.com | October 16, 2017, 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, the dentist couple acquitted of murdering their daughter Aarushi Talwar, will walk out of Dasna jail by 3pm on Monday. The Talwars were supposed to be released on Friday, but jail authorities did not receive the court order which led to the delay.
Oct 16, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

The release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Dasna jail could be delayed as lawyers protest outside Ghaziabad court over lathicharge on their colleagues in Meerut.

Oct 16, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Aarushi Talwar Murder Case: Trials and Travails of a Trial Court Judge

There exists a long list of cases which were under constant media glare and the trial court judgments were quite often overturned or modified by the superior courts.

Oct 16, 2017 11:45 am (IST)

"We are happy about the acquittal and are grateful to the judiciary that they heard our appeal. The justice system went with the truth," said Aarushi Talwar's grandfather to News18. "The festival of Diwali will be celebrated partly in our household to grieve for Aarushi. Rajesh and Nupur will be staying with us for a short while."

Oct 16, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

Earlier, in a strongly-worded verdict, the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on a trial court judge for being "unmindful of the basic tenets of law" while convicting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar of double murder, in the 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case. While exonerating the dentist couple of all charges, the division bench reproached CBI judge S Lal for acting like a "film director" who tried to solve the case like a "mathematical puzzle".

Oct 16, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

Dasna Jail superintendent, Dadhiram Maurya, said that they have requested for Talwars to be provided security cover. "Inmates were queuing up outside the Jail's dental clinic since they got to know about the Talwars' release," said Maurya, before adding that the couple had not been taking their per-day wage in jail.

Oct 16, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Aarushi-Hemraj Murder: Prime Example of How Not To Investigate a Case

New Delhi: Two murders happen. The murderer leaves blood-stained palm prints at the crime scene and blood-stained finger prints on a scotch bottle.

Oct 16, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

The Talwars, after their release from Dasna Jail, will visit the Sai Baba temple at Noida Sector 60 and are expected to reach their home around 8 pm. Ghaziabad police will provide security to the couple, till they reach their home. Rajesh and Nupur are also being given a welcome dinner at Nupur's house today, where close to 25 close family and friends are expected to attend.

Oct 16, 2017 9:22 am (IST)

Sources have told News18 that Nupur Talwar's parents will leave for the Ghaziabad Court at noon, where they will sign the guarantee/ security papers and collect the release forms. They will then travel to Dasna Jail to receive Nupur and Rajesh.

Oct 16, 2017 9:15 am (IST)

