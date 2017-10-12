Aarushi Murder Case LIVE: Talwars Prepare to Walk Out of Dasna Jail

Event Highlights
- Talwars walk free
- Aarushi Murder Case timeline
- CBI's reaction on HC verdict
- What Allahabad HC said?
- Talwar family welcome the verdict
- Talwars acquitted
- The Aarushi Timeline
- Kabir Bedi tweets
- Verdict @ 2:45 pm
- D-Day for Nupur and Rajesh Talwar
- Security increased
- Judge arrives
- What went wrong against Talwars
- Talwars' Defence
- CBI's argument vs Talwars
- 'Talwars skips breakfast'
- CBI's argument
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
READ | 'Burden of Proof' Relieves Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in Aarushi Murder Case
The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar of the charges of murdering their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record. The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi.
An infographic detailing the sequence of events in the Aarushi Murder case :
Parents of Aarushi Talwar broke down as soon as the verdict in the murder case was announced. Jail Officials said Rajesh and Nupur Talwar will be released as soon as the court communicates the verdict to them. "Once a certified copy of the Aarushi Murder case verdict arrives, within half-an-hour Talwars will be released," Jail Superintendent said. The verdict ends a nine-year ordeal of the parents who were found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi.
I am thankful to the judiciary for giving a positive verdict... It has been a stressful life since Aarushi Talwar has passed away... I am grateful for the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar...Allow us to absorb the news.. We always knew they were'nt guilty, says Aarushi Talwar's grandfather to CNN-News18.
The couple, which has been behind bars since November 2013, will now finally walk out free. Although their release is likely to be challenged by CBI in Supreme Court very soon. The couple was first convicted of murdering their daughter by a special CBI court in November 2013. CBI, which was tasked with investigating the case, had argued for capital punishment for the dentist couple arguing the murder to be in ‘the rarest of rare’ category. However, the court had sentenced Nupur and Rajesh Talwar to life. The CBI judge, who had reportedly relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, had convicted the couple sentences of not just killing their daughter, but also for destroying evidence and filing the wrong FIR with the police.
Nine years after their daughter was murdered and four years after they were held guilty of the murder of Aarushi Talwar by a lower court, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court at 2:50 pm on Thursday. Judgement was pronounced by a two-member Allahabad High Court bench, which said conviction can’t be based on suspicion and they have to be given benefit of doubt.
Sources in Dasna jail, where the couple is lodged, said that Nupur and Rajesh Talwar had been keeping track of the proceedings through television installed in their barracks. “All the barracks have television sets. They were also watching the proceedings live as were some other inmates,” said a source from Dasna jail.
The source added that the couple was visited by Rajesh’s brother – Dinesh Talwar, who is an eye surgeon, in jail four days ago.
The conviction can't be based on suspicion: Allahabad High COurt to CBI... Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
Rajesh and Nupur Talwar acquitted in the Aarushi Talwar Murder case...Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
Allahabad High Court Division Bench have entered the courtroom to pronounce the verdict in the Aarushi Murder Case... the courtroom is packed ahead of the verdict...Security around the Allahabad High Court has been increased...Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
My prayers are for Rajesh and Nupur #Talwar who await #AarushiVerdict tomorrow 🙏 May they finally spend #Diwali at home 🙏— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) October 11, 2017
Aarushi Talwar Murder Case verdict will be pronounced at 2:45 pm...Meanwhile, security around the Allahabad High Court has been increased... Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
READ | Will the 'Burden of Proof' Clause Decide the Fate of Aarushi Talwar's Parents?
The CBI court had in its 2013 judgment held the Talwar couple guilty of killing their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi Talwar after noting that the Evidence Act provisions had transferred the onus on the parents to explain how the teenager was murdered.
Judge arrives in the Court room to pronounce the verdict in the Aarushi Murder Case. Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
What went against Talwars in CBI court Verdict
1) No forced entry: Four people were in house, two died. Onus on Talwars to prove that who else could have killed Aarushi and Hemraj.
Defence in High Court: There was a friendly entry. Hemraj allowed his friends Krishna, Rajkumar and Vijay Mondol to enter via his room. From Hemraj’s room, they accessed Aarushi's room.
2) Aarushi's room was locked from outside. Only Parents had keys
Defence in High Court: There was another entry to her room via the bathroom. This was never considered
3) Dressing up of crime scene- Blood was not spattered on bed sheet, toys etc around Aarushi's body
Defence: Deny allegations. Say Talwars woke up to find Aarushi dead.
4) Golf club murder weapon: The injury on Aarushi's forehead matches the Golf club. Rajesh Talwar deliberately hid the club and later cleaned and destroyed evidence before handing it to CBI.
Defence- A hammer and a khukri was used to kill not golf club.
5) Motive: Sudden and grave provocation. Rajesh Talwar got angry and kiled Aarushi accidentally. Hemraj was killed in cold blood
Defence: Reject sudden provocation theory. This was introduced belatedly by Investigating Officer of CBI team 2 Kaul.
Here is Talwars’ defence on the Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj murder case:
* No evidence to prove that Hemraj was murdered inside Aarushi Talwar’s room
* According to forensic expert M S Dahiya's report, which directly points finger on the Talwars, is totally baseless and was prepared to implicate the dentist couple
* Dahiya never visited the scene of the crime, but "prepared report against Rajesh and Nupur Talwar"
* No blood, no DNA, no biological fluid and no fingerprints which belonged to Hemraj, were found in Aarushi's room
* Hemraj was not murdered in Aarushi's room
* Dr. Sunil Dohre's statement was recorded 5 times, but he never mentioned that Aarushi's vagina had prominent opening and her vaginal canal was visible
* Investigation in the case had “become too personal”
* Likely tutoring & possible blackmail of some key witnesses
An infographic detailing the argument between CBI and Talwars in the Aarushi Talwar Murder case.
Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
Dasna Jail sources to News18's Suhas Munshi:
According to sources in Dasna jail, where the Talwar couple is lodged, all barracks have a television installed in them. The Talwars have been keeping track of developments through television sets. Sources in the jail said that Rajesh Talwar is currently staying at the hospital compound of the jail and his wife Nupur Talwar is staying in barracks. "She occasionally visits the hospital when there are female inmates," said the source, adding, "the couple has been visibly anxious about the verdict since morning. They skipped Thursday's breakfast." The couple was visited by Rajesh Talwar's brother Dinesh Talwar four days ago, jail sources told CNN News18.
CBI’s arguments against the Talwars
- The killings were cold-blooded murder and fell in the “rarest of rare” category
- The offence was grave in nature and the victims had been brutally injured multiple times
- The Talwars misled the investigators during the course of investigation
- The Talwars were involved in the destruction of evidence
* Rajesh Talwar deliberately refused to recognize Hemraj’s body
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs