Aarushi Murder Case LIVE: Talwars Prepare to Walk Out of Dasna Jail

Oct 12, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

What went against Talwars in CBI court Verdict

1) No forced entry: Four people were in house, two died. Onus on Talwars to prove that who else could have killed Aarushi and Hemraj.

Defence in High Court: There was a friendly entry. Hemraj allowed his friends Krishna, Rajkumar and Vijay Mondol to enter via his room. From Hemraj’s room, they accessed Aarushi's room.

2) Aarushi's room was locked from outside. Only Parents had keys

Defence in High Court: There was another entry to her room via the bathroom. This was never considered

3) Dressing up of crime scene- Blood was not spattered on bed sheet, toys etc around Aarushi's body

Defence: Deny allegations. Say Talwars woke up to find Aarushi dead.

4) Golf club murder weapon: The injury on Aarushi's forehead matches the Golf club. Rajesh Talwar deliberately hid the club and later cleaned and destroyed evidence before handing it to CBI.

Defence- A hammer and a khukri was used to kill not golf club.

5) Motive: Sudden and grave provocation. Rajesh Talwar got angry and kiled Aarushi accidentally. Hemraj was killed in cold blood

Defence: Reject sudden provocation theory. This was introduced belatedly by Investigating Officer of CBI team 2 Kaul.