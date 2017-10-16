Aarushi Talwar Murder Case LIVE: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Head Home After 4 Years in Dasna Jail

Rajesh Talwar's brother Dinesh Talwar and their lawyers Manoj Sisodia and Tanveer Ahmed Mir went to the Dasna Jail to receive the couple. As per Section 437 (a) of the CrPC, the Talwars, even after their acquittal, will have to furnish a surety to ensure that they will be present in the court in case the state files an appeal in a higher court.
Allahabad HC's decision is a stamp on the innocence of Rajesh & Nupur Talwar. This is what they deserved: Tanveer Ahmed Mir, Talwar's lawyer pic.twitter.com/BPnPgySmJr— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2017
The CBI got repeated opportunities to present such an evidence, but they failed to produce scientific evidence.
According to the jail officials, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have refused remuneration for their services to patients inside Dasna Jail. Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya says the amount would have been Rs 49,500. The Talwars have been attending to patients since November 2013, when they were put behind bars. Jail doctor Sunil Tyagi has said the Talwars have assured the authorities that they would visit the prison every 15 days to conduct check-ups on inmates.
Doctor Sunil Dhore, who conducted the postmortem of Aarushi, made no mention of rape or sexual attack on her.
Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya says Dasna jail authorities have requested the Ghaziabad district administration to give security to the dentist couple till the time they reach home...Rajesh was attacked outside a special CBI court in Ghaziabad and now several media personnel are camping outside the jail. In view of this, security is needed for the Talwars.
Talwars' lawyer has received a certified copy of the Allahabad High Court, which will be provided to Ghaziabad's special CBI court which had awarded them life sentence. The dentist couple are lodged in Dasna Jail since November 2013 after they were convicted by thel CBI court in the sensational double murder case.
There exists a long list of cases which were under constant media glare and the trial court judgments were quite often overturned or modified by the superior courts.
"We are happy about the acquittal and are grateful to the judiciary that they heard our appeal. The justice system went with the truth," said Aarushi Talwar's grandfather to News18. "The festival of Diwali will be celebrated partly in our household to grieve for Aarushi. Rajesh and Nupur will be staying with us for a short while."
Earlier, in a strongly-worded verdict, the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on a trial court judge for being "unmindful of the basic tenets of law" while convicting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar of double murder, in the 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case. While exonerating the dentist couple of all charges, the division bench reproached CBI judge S Lal for acting like a "film director" who tried to solve the case like a "mathematical puzzle".
Dasna Jail superintendent, Dadhiram Maurya, said that they have requested for Talwars to be provided security cover. "Inmates were queuing up outside the Jail's dental clinic since they got to know about the Talwars' release," said Maurya, before adding that the couple had not been taking their per-day wage in jail.
New Delhi: Two murders happen. The murderer leaves blood-stained palm prints at the crime scene and blood-stained finger prints on a scotch bottle.
The Talwars, after their release from Dasna Jail, will visit the Sai Baba temple at Noida Sector 60 and are expected to reach their home around 8 pm. Ghaziabad police will provide security to the couple, till they reach their home. Rajesh and Nupur are also being given a welcome dinner at Nupur's house today, where close to 25 close family and friends are expected to attend.
