Aarushi Talwar Murder Case Verdict LIVE: Allahabad HC to Decide Fate of Talwars Today

News18.com | October 12, 2017, 9:59 AM IST
The Allahabad High Court will deliver its verdict in the Aarushi Talwar murder case on Thursday. The HC will decide in an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The couple was awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad in 2013.​

Oct 12, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

Here's are the early suspects in Aarushi Talwar and Hemraj murder case:

  •          Krishna Thadarai: He worked as a compounder at Rajesh Talwar’s Noida clinic. He was Hemraj’s friend and use to live in the same area. He was arrested by the CBI on June 13, 2008.
  •          Rajkumar: He was Anita Durrani’s (Talwar's friend) Nepali house-help. He was held on June 27, 2008.
  •          Vijay Mandal: He worked at Talwars’ neighbour’s house. He was arrested on July 11, 2008.
Oct 12, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

Aarushi Talwar was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008.

Oct 12, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

Judge S Lal’s order failed to bring a closure to the case and public opinion remains divided, even after five years of the conviction. Now, it is to be seen whether the Allahabad High Court is able to answer the questions that shroud the most mysterious Aarushi Talwar murder case that India has seen in recent times.

The dentist couple had then appealed against the CBI Court order at the Allahabad High Court. In his 210 page order, Judge Shyam Lal relied on circumstantial evidence to hold the Talwars guilty. The most controversial part of his order was putting the onus on the Talwars of proving their innocence. The Indian legal system holds an accused innocent until proven guilty, however, the judge relied on Section 114 and 106 of the Evidence Act to hold the Talwars guilty unless they can prove their innocence.

Oct 12, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

The Talwars have been in Ghazibad's Dasna jail since 2013. News18 looks at how the events unfolded after the double murder.

Oct 12, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Here’s a look at the twists and turns in the sensational case:

— The Uttar Pradesh Police initially claimed that Hemraj, the family’s domestic help, murdered Aarushi Talwar and fled the house. His body was, however, found on the terrace two days later, bringing much flak for the police and pointing the needle of suspicion towards the Talwars.

— A CBI team, led by joint director Arun Kumar, said Aarushi and Hemraj were killed by Krishna, who worked at the Talwars’ clinic, and his friends Rajkumar and Vijay Mandal. However, then CBI chief Ashwini Kumar found loopholes in the theory and refused to accept the findings. 

— A new CBI team, under joint director Javeed Ahmed, cleared the trio. Based on circumstantial evidence, Rajesh Talwar emerged as the prime suspect. Ahmed’s team filed a closure report in December 2010, citing lack of evidence.

— This closure report was rejected by then Noida district magistrate Priti Singh who also ordered the Talwars to stand trial.

Oct 12, 2017 8:27 am (IST)
Evidence that convicted Talwars

-     Talwars were seen with both Aarushi Talwar & Hemraj at their Jalvayu Vihar flat on the said evening

-        Aarushi Talwar’s body was found adjacent to Talwars’ bedroom separated by only a partition wall--          Hemraj’s body was found on the terrace with its door being locked from inside

-      Rajesh Talwar had admitted that in the preceding night he went to sleep after locking Aarushi's  bedroom from outside

 -   Talwar’s internet was active in the said night, suggesting that either Rajesh or Nupur Talwar were awake

-        Nothing to show that any outsider came inside the house in the said night after 9.30 pm

-        No disruption in the supply of electricity in the said night

-         No evidence of any theft of personal property in the flat

-          No person was seen loitering near the flat in suspicious manner in the said night

-          No evidence of forcible entry of any outsider(s) in the flat in the said night

-          No blood found on accused’s clothes 

Oct 12, 2017 8:16 am (IST)

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later. As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy investigation into the Aarushi Talwar murder case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

Oct 12, 2017 8:13 am (IST)

Aarushi murder case appeal: HC likely to deliver verdict

The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The couple ( Rajesh and Nupur Talwar) were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction.  Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail. A division bench of the Allahabad High court comprising justices B K Narayana and A K Mishra had reserved its judgment on September 7 on the appeal filed by the dentist couple( Rajesh and Nupur Talwar), fixing October 12 as the date for the verdict.

