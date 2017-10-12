Aarushi Talwar Murder Case Verdict LIVE: Allahabad HC to Decide Fate of Talwars Today

Oct 12, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Here’s a look at the twists and turns in the sensational case:

— The Uttar Pradesh Police initially claimed that Hemraj, the family’s domestic help, murdered Aarushi Talwar and fled the house. His body was, however, found on the terrace two days later, bringing much flak for the police and pointing the needle of suspicion towards the Talwars.

— A CBI team, led by joint director Arun Kumar, said Aarushi and Hemraj were killed by Krishna, who worked at the Talwars’ clinic, and his friends Rajkumar and Vijay Mandal. However, then CBI chief Ashwini Kumar found loopholes in the theory and refused to accept the findings.

— A new CBI team, under joint director Javeed Ahmed, cleared the trio. Based on circumstantial evidence, Rajesh Talwar emerged as the prime suspect. Ahmed’s team filed a closure report in December 2010, citing lack of evidence.

— This closure report was rejected by then Noida district magistrate Priti Singh who also ordered the Talwars to stand trial.