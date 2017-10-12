Related Stories A Timeline of the Aarushi Talwar Murder Case

The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday on an appeal filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging a CBI court order convicting them for the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.The couple were awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013, a day after their conviction. Nupur and Rajesh Talwar are at present serving their sentence in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Here’s a look at the twists and turns in the sensational case:— The Uttar Pradesh Police initially claimed that Hemraj, the family’s domestic help, murdered Aarushi Talwar and fled the house. His body was, however, found on the terrace two days later, bringing much flak for the police and pointing the needle of suspicion towards the Talwars.— A CBI team, led by joint director Arun Kumar, said Aarushi and Hemraj were killed by Krishna, who worked at the Talwars’ clinic, and his friends Rajkumar and Vijay Mandal. However, then CBI chief Ashwini Kumar found loopholes in the theory and refused to accept the findings.— A new CBI team, under joint director Javeed Ahmed, cleared the trio. Based on circumstantial evidence, Rajesh Talwar emerged as the prime suspect. Ahmed’s team filed a closure report in December 2010, citing lack of evidence.— This closure report was rejected by then Noida district magistrate Priti Singh who also ordered the Talwars to stand trial.