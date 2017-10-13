Aarushi Wanted to be a Pediatrician, Says Grandmother Lata Chitnis

"Aarushi wanted to be a pediatrician. She was a bright girl," said Lata Chitnis, Aarushi Talwar's grandmother. Nine years after her granddaughter was murdered and 4 years after her daughter was sent to jail for the crime, Lata Chitnis is hopeful that finally her family will be blessed with "Modi ji's famous Ache din".Speaking toin her Jalvayu Vihar Apartment, Dr Nupur Talwar's mother opened up about all these years of struggle that their family has gone through. "Tragedy after tragedy struck out family but now it seems good days are coming," she said."We never could have imagined all that has happened to our family. I remember everything as it were yesterday," said Chitnis.She is teary eyed as she remembers her only granddaughter. "We were not even given the opportunity to grieve her death," she said.Chitnis said Aarushi wanted to be a pediatrician but her life was snatched away from her. After all these years, the family has accepted it as God's will."We all miss her but we have to accept God's will. She was such a happy child."Group Captain B J Chitnis and Lata Chitnis reside in the same colony of Noida as Dr Rajesh and Dr Nupur Talwar. In fact, it was them who looked after the cursed apartment- L-32, where their granddaughter Aarushi Talwar and house help Hemraj were murdered. A year after the incident, they got tenants to move into the apartment. "We got it first cleared through CBI if it doesn't bother the investigation. Once they gave us a go-ahead, we have the house on rent," said Chitnis.Now after the Allahabad HC judgement, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar will finally return home. "Both my daughter and Son-in-law have suffered beyond imagination. I'm so relieved after HC's judgement. I can't wait for them to return home," Chitnis said.Mr and Mrs Chitnis had visited the Talwars a fortnight before the judgement. Dr Nupur Talwar's poems written in the Dasna Jail left the parents heartbroken. "Nupur is just like her father- very calm and strong. But whenever I visited her, she used to only cry inconsolably. When I read the poem she wrote on Aarushi, I couldn't read more than three lines. The words were so emotional, I choked up," said Chitnis.