Abducted Indian Priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil in Yemen Pleads for Help in Video
Father Tom Uzhunnalil was abducted in March 2016.(You Tube grab)
Aden: An Indian priest kidnapped after an attack on a care home in Yemen's southern port city of Aden last year has appealed for help in a video recording carried by a Yemeni news website.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive for the incident was unclear, but President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has called it an act of terrorism.
"They are treating me well to the extent they are able," the white-bearded Uzhunnalil said, speaking slowly in English.
The date April 15, 2017 was written on a cardboard pasted on his body.
Uzhunnalil said his kidnappers had contacted the Indian government and the Catholic bishop in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with their demands, but the response was "not encouraging".
The authenticity of the recording could not immediately be verified.
Aden's minority Christian community have largely fled what used to be a cosmopolitan seaport before it became a conflict zone.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition has since helped local fighters expel the Houthis, but security in Aden has not been fully restored.
