Abdul Karim Tunda Held Guilty in 1996 Sonepat Bomb Blasts Case

Sonepat: A local court on Tuesday pronounced 75-year-old Abdul Karim Tunda as guilty in the 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts case.The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar Garg will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday, Tunda's counsel Ashish Vats said."Abdul Karim Tunda has been held guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act," he said.While recording his statement in court in September this year, Tunda, who is currently lodged in a jail in Sonepat, had claimed that he was in Pakistan at the time of the blasts.At least 15 persons were injured in twin blasts in Sonepat in 1996 -- one near a cinema hall and another near a sweets shop.The lawyer said that 43 witnesses, including those who were injured in the blasts, recorded their testimony during the trial.Tunda was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013. He was suspected to be involved in several blasts cases across the country, some of which are still pending.