Academic Rankings Are Passe, Here Comes 'Swachhta' Ranking for Higher Education Institutes

Prakash Javadekar, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, announced the ‘Swachhta’ Ranking 2017 for Higher Education Institutes on Thursday. Javadekar congratulated the participants for making the cleanliness drive a success.“Among all the schemes launched by Modi government, the Swachch Bharat mission is most loved,” he said.“Previously, there were no toilets for girls in schools, but now, many schools have it,” he added. Whenever one goes out of the country, he/she can easily spot the difference on the basis of cleanliness. Emphasising on the issue, he added, “We lead in personal cleanliness but not in public cleanliness. Our idea is to throw waste on the roads.”Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision - “Swachchta hi seva hai ( Cleanliness is service ),” the Union Minister said that this mindset can be changed by educating students as well as parents.In the rankings, almost 3,500 institutes participated, out of which 174 were shortlisted. Out of them, 25 have been selected for the top rankings. Among the private universities, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat; Manipal University Jaipur; Chitkara University, Solan, were ranked at the top.Among the technical universities, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore; Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation, Guntur; Shri Ramchandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai; Vivekananda College of Engineering for Women, managed to get the top slots.The Minister for HRD said that government institutes did not figure in the list of first 50 clean campuses, and the government had to create a new category of government institutes. Among the government institutes, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Madurai Kamraj University, Alagappa University, Alagappa Nagar, National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, bagged the honors.The universities have been ranked on the basis of multiple criteria, which include - cleanliness standards, cleaning systems, waste disposal methods, greenery in the campus, and campus accessibility. The weightage was divided between on-campus and off campus activities.