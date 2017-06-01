GET APP News18 APP
ACB Begins Probe Into 'Medical Scam' After Kapil Mishra's Allegations

PTI

Updated: June 1, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
ACB Begins Probe Into 'Medical Scam' After Kapil Mishra's Allegations
AAP MLA Kapil Mishra addressing a press conference on revelations on AAP’s finances, in New Delhi (File photo/ PTI)

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch has begun a probe into allegations by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra about a scam in procurement of medicines in government hospitals.

A probe has been ordered and searches are being carried out at various places, ACB sources said. The anti-graft body is likely to write to the Delhi government to share details about the procurement of medicines.

Mishra had claimed that the powers of Delhi government-run hospitals to buy medicines were put to an end by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Jain has himself admitted that Rs 300 crore have been allocated to procure medicines. The Delhi government boasts of having the highest budget earmarked for the health sector. In such a scenario how come there is a shortage of medicines? This is a scam," Mishra had alleged.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
