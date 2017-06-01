DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
ACB Begins Probe Into 'Medical Scam' After Kapil Mishra's Allegations
AAP MLA Kapil Mishra addressing a press conference on revelations on AAP’s finances, in New Delhi (File photo/ PTI)
New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch has begun a probe into allegations by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra about a scam in procurement of medicines in government hospitals.
A probe has been ordered and searches are being carried out at various places, ACB sources said. The anti-graft body is likely to write to the Delhi government to share details about the procurement of medicines.
Mishra had claimed that the powers of Delhi government-run hospitals to buy medicines were put to an end by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
"Jain has himself admitted that Rs 300 crore have been allocated to procure medicines. The Delhi government boasts of having the highest budget earmarked for the health sector. In such a scenario how come there is a shortage of medicines? This is a scam," Mishra had alleged.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Raises The Hotness Quotient In Her Latest Photoshoot
- 'Don't Know What's Going on Between Kohli and Kumble'
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Rohit Sharma Gives Glimpse of Dinner With Team India
- Priyanka Chopra Has a Fitting Reply For Critics Who Find Her Attire Not Sanskari Enough