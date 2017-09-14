Accused Was Caught Masturbating by Murdered Ryan Student, Say Sources

The bus conductor, who has been accused of murdering a Class 2 in a washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram, was masturbating when the child entered the restroom and had not planned the murder, sources close to the case's investigation said.Sources, however, added that the accused was not a paedophile.Ashok Kumar, the accused, entered the washroom through the main door, and not the broken window as was being speculated, and had gone in to clean a knife which he was carrying.Ashok was masturbating when the child walked in and used the knife to slit the victim's throat. The accused initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that the knife, which was kept in his toolbox, was bought from Agra.Sources also said that this was Ashok's first crime and that the chargesheet will include footages of two CCTV cameras.The police are determined to go ahead and file the chargesheet on the day they promised i.e. September 16, even if the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) report does not arrive by then.Earlier in the day, Gurugram Police detained Ryan International School gardener, Harpal Singh, who is a key witness in the murder of class II student, and is likely to arrests some more persons.SIT teams on Wednesday searched the school here for clues while a CBSE panel also inspected the premises to examine loopholes in security arrangements.Besides Harpal Singh, the SIT has questioned 17 persons including section in-charge Anju Dudeja, suspended acting Principal Neerja Batra, former principal Rakhi Verma, bus driver Saurabh Raghav, bus contractor Harkesh Pradhan and eight security guards.The officer said all suspects who are on the police radar, whether it is the suspended school principal, senior management officials or staff members, are being questioned.