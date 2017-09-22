Acharya Nagarjuna University B.Ed 1st Semester Result 2017 Declared
Acharya Nagarjuna University had conducted the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) first semester examination in January 2017.
Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) B.Ed 1st Semester Result 2017 has been declared by the Acharya Nagarjuna University on its official website - nagarjunauniversity.ac.in/.
Candidates who had appeared for Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) B.Ed 1st Semester January 2017 exams can access their result by following the instructions given below:
How to Check Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) B.Ed 1st Semester Result 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.nagarjunauniversity.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on UG under Results tab
Step 3: Click on B.Ed 1st SEMESTER REGULAR EXAMINATIONS JANUARY-2017
Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a Print Out
The Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has approximately 50 Educational Colleges affiliated to it in the Guntur District and over a 100 Educational Colleges in Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from B.Ed, the varsity also offers B.P. Ed. and M.P. Ed in the department of Physical Education in its affiliated colleges.
Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) was established in the year 1976 and it is located in Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The University was earlier known as Nagarjuna University and was renamed as Acharya Nagarjuna University in the year 2004.
Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) is an ISO 9001:2015, NAAC A accredited University. The varsity has over 450 Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Oriental, Educational, Engineering, Pharmaceutical, Law, Hotel Management and Physical Education affiliated colleges that come under its purview. These colleges are spread over the districts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam.
