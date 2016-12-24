Acid Attack: Lady Constable Suffers Burn Injuries in TN

Vellore: A lady constable suffered injuries on Friday after unidentified persons threw acid on her at Tiruppattur in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district.

Constable Lavanya has suffered injuries on her face and hand. She has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police have formed five teams to nab the culprits who had fled from the scene.

TN: Lady police constable suffered injuries on her face and hand after being attacked with acid by unidentified persons yesterday in Vellore pic.twitter.com/CNjveNsrdp — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

