Act Against Cable Operators Transmitting Analogue Signals: Centre to States

: To ensure full digitisation of cable TV network in the country, the information and broadcasting (I&B) ministry has asked state governments to initiate action against cable operators transmitting analogue signals.The government has mandated that only digital encrypted signals can be carried on the cable TV network in the country from April 1 this year.Carriage of analogue signals and/or unencrypted signals after April 1, 2017 is a violation of the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act 1995 for which authorised officers (District Magistrate, Sub Divisional Magistrate and Commissioner of Police) have powers to seize the equipment of the defaulting cable operators.The ministry has been receiving a number of complaints alleging that analogue signals still are being transmitted by some of the cable operators, I&B Additional Secretary Jayashree Mukherjee said in a letter to the chief secretaries of states and UTs.She observed that the complaints were being sent to the officers concerned for taking immediate necessary action, but no response was being received in most of the cases."I once gain request you to direct all the DMs in your state to take action within their powers against the defaulters," she said in the letter to chief secretaries.