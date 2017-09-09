Acting Principal of Ryan International School Suspended Day After Student's Murder

The acting principal of Ryan International School was on Saturday suspended and all the security staff were removed, a day after a seven-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit inside a washroom.Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises on Saturday morning and staged a protest for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the gruesome murder while expressing their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.They also demanded that the management of the school, which is part of the Ryan International Group of Institutions, be booked for the murder of the boy."The Ryan International School management has suspended acting principal Neerja Batra and removed all the security staff," District Public Relation Officer R S Sangwan said.The boy, a Class II student, was allegedly killed by a bus conductor, who also tried to sexually abuse the minor. The accused was arrested hours after the gruesome murder.Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh has also asked District Education Officer Neelam Bhandari to submit a detailed report on the matter by Sunday.The post mortem was carried out and the boy's body was handed over to his father, officials said.The boy's father, who works with a private firm in Gurgaon, had accused the school administration of negligence.