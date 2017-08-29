GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Actor Dileep Denied Bail For Second Time by Kerala HC

While the defence counsel argued that the case was a conspiracy by some people in the film field, the prosecution said that there was evidence against the actor and that if he was let out on bail, he might try and influence witnesses.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 29, 2017, 11:21 AM IST
Actor Dileep Denied Bail For Second Time by Kerala HC
Dileep's counsel said there was no material to implicate the actor in the case. (Image: Twitter/ Dileep Online)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has denied bail to actor Dileep in the abduction and rape case of an actress. This is the second time, since his arrest on July 10, that the court has denied bail.

While the defence counsel argued that the case was a conspiracy by some people in the film field, the prosecution said that there was evidence against the actor and that if he was let out on bail, he might try and influence witnesses.

The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress and film the act was hatched by Dileep and Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case.

Earlier on July 17, the Kerala High Court had rejected Dileep’s bail plea, with Justice Sunil Thomas saying that the investigation in the case is progressing and the case is unique, considering its seriousness, meticulous planning, cruel nature of execution and the way the crime was executed.

The court also said that another major reason for rejection of bail is that the crucial material object which is the mobile phone used for recording the sexual assault and the memory card has not been recovered.

The investigation against the accused is the conspiracy behind the case and it cannot be proved by direct evidence, the court observed.

The court order also said that accused is a noted film actor and given bail the possibility of him influencing or threatening the several witnesses, who are also from the same industry, cannot be ruled out.
