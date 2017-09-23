Actor Dileep's Wife Appeals Against Boycott Call for his Film 'Ramleela'

Amid boycott calls for Kerala actor Dileep’s movie ‘Ramleela’, his wife, actor Manju Warrier has condemned the move saying a film involves an entire crew and not just an individual.Dileep has been lodged at the Aluva jail since July 10 in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of another female Kerala actor. His fifth bail application since his arrest on July 10 will be up for hearing before the Kerala High Court on September 26, two days before the film release.Warrier, in a Facebook post, has come out in support of her husband’s film, which is set for a September 28 release.The actress has said that the boycott call is unfortunate and that our personal likes and dislikes should not affect a film that involves a lot many lives and careers.Ramleela's release was put off for some time after Dileep's arrest and the makers of the big budget film finally decided to release it on September 28.However, watching the film of someone who has been accused of rape, raises the question morality for the Kerala audience.Meanwhile, Manju Warrier's film, ‘Udaharanam Sujatha’ is also releasing on the same date. She started the Facebook post with a mention of her movie and later added that the call for boycotting a movie is unfortunate and will affect the entire film industry.She further said that people should be let to watch the film and decide for themselves.The post says: “Ramleela is releasing along with ‘Udaharanam Sujatha’, I saw a call for boycotting Ramleela and some even said that the theaters should be burned. I feel such a stand is unfortunate. We shouldn't show our personal liking or dislike to movie. A film is not of just one person, it's of many people. A lot of families depend film industry, it’s an industry which give daily bread and butter, education and medicines to a lot of families. If the films go away from the theaters we will not get people to invest in movies and the dreams of many families will be shattered (sic)."She further wrote: “Ramleela is an investment of crores of rupees for producer Tomichan Mulakupadam. It’s also the movie of a debut director Arun Gopi, who has been dreaming about film for years. They all have the right to bring this movie to the theaters and wish that the people see it. We have no right to deny it. If we do that it is an injustice to cinema... time will not forgive us. Let people watch Ramleela ... let the justice of viewership dawn. (sic)"Dileep , who is the 11th accused in the case, will be moved up to second in the additional charge sheet, behind prime accused Sunil Kumar a.k.a 'Pulsar'Suni. If found guilty, he could be behind bars for life.The actor has been charged under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) 342, 366 (kidnapping), 376 D (gangrape), 411, 506 (1), 201(destruction of evidence), 212, 34 of IPC and 66 (e) and 67 (a) of IT act.According to sources, there are 19 pieces of evidence which prime facie show Dileep, out of personal enmity, plotted to have a popular south Indian actress abducted and sexually assaulted in Kochi on February 17.