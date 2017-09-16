Actor Kavya Madhavan Applies For Anticipatory Bail in Kerala High Court

Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep, has applied for anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court in the Malayalam actress kidnapping case.The actor, who has appeared in films like Meesa Madhavan and Chandranudikkunna Dikhil with her husband, applied for bail on Saturday and the court has pushed the matter to Monday.The court is set to hear Dileep’s fourth bail plea later on Saturday. All his earlier bail pleas have been rejected by the court.Dileep has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail since July 10 for his involvement in the abduction and molestation case.Kavya's "hurried" move comes at a time when speculation surfaced that she too might be arrested.The prime accused in the case, Pulsar Suni, and his accomplice were arrested a week after a popular Malayalam actress was abducted on February 17 on her way from Thrissur to Kochi and dumped outside director Lal's residence.After the police traced the conspiracy to Dileep, he was arrested but Suni and his accomplices, throughout the investigation, reportedly confessed to the role of a “madam” as a conspirator behind the abduction. A few days ago, a team of investigators landed up at the doorsteps of the office of a private business run by Kavya, triggering another round of speculation on the identity of the “madam”.The whole incident, the allegations and the investigation, also exposed the faultlines within Malayalam film industry with a few top female actors breaking away and forming a new women’s collective protesting the silence of film unions in ensuring justice to the victim.