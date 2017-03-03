Sanjay Dutt's Bouncer Manhandles Journalists During 'Bhoomi' Shoot

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt landed in another controversy after his security guards allegedly manhandled media persons during 'Bhoomi' shoot in Agra on Friday.

Dutt along with co-star Aditi Rao Hydari was in Agra for shooting. Trouble started at VVIP road near Taj Mahal when a large number of people gathered to have a glimpse of shooting.

In the meantime, media persons also gathered there and suddenly the crowd went out of control. In the melee, his bouncers started pushing the crowd away and they even manhandled some of the media persons and allegedly snatched their camera, which led to a journalist registering a complaint against the film unit.

Later one of the injured journalists lodged an FIR with the Tajgunj, Agra police station. He alleged that he went to take few pictures of Dutt but suddenly his security and the local police assaulted him and other media persons.

The 57-year-old actor later apologised to journalists, saying had he been there, he would have stopped it.

"I want to make it clear that I was not even there on the set when it happened. I had already packed up and left for my hotel. But if I had been there, it would not have happened for sure. I would have sorted it out with a 'jaadu ki jhappi'. I even talked to the media people after the incident and apologised," Dutt told reporters during a press conference.

"I want to thank the people of Agra who have shown so much love to our film unit. I just want to say that I need your support. The city is being promoted through our film and if something like this happens, it is shameful for everyone," he said.

The actor was released from the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune on February 25, 2016 and this will be his first film after his release.

(With PTI inputs)