Day After 'Mersal' Spat, Vishal's Film Company Gets a Visit from GST Intel

Tamil actor Vishal’s production house was reportedly raided by the GST Intelligence agency on Monday for alleged evasion of the Goods and Services Tax.The raids reportedly started at the Vadapalani office of Vishal Film Factory at around 2pm.In the evening, however, the GSTI's Chennai zonal unit denied carrying out the raids."It is to clarify that the officers of DGGSTI have not conducted any such search operations and the news which is being circulated is factually incorrect and false," Joint Director of DGGSTI PVK Rajasekhar said in a release.An official from the GSTI team said on condition of anonymity that the visit to the production company’s office was "routine verification".Vishal is reportedly shooting a movie out of Chennai, but sources in his production company confirmed that the raids took place and that the actor would address a press conference soon. Sources added that auditors of Vishal’s production house have submitted relevant documents.Vishal had a day earlier accused BJP leader H Raja of advocating piracy by watching Vijay-starrer Mersal online, a charge rejected by latter.Vishal, head of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and general secretary of the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), had also demanded an apology from Raja.The spat between the two had escalated a controversy over the movie Mersal which kicked up a row with the BJP taking exception to references on GST in some scenes.Actor Vijay's fans have been reportedly circulating the contentious scenes through mobile phones. "I don't have the patience to watch a two-and-a-half hour movie. This entire episode shows that whoever opposes the BJP are supporting Vijay, and this is expected," Raja had said.Hitting back, Vishal said: "Dear Mr H Raja, as a leader and prominent personality, you are advocating piracy and blatantly agreeing to it." The actor also said he wondered "how a political leader like you could watch a pirated version of a film (online)" and added that it "sets a bad example".BJP leaders, including Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, have been demanding that the "incorrect" references be deleted from the big-budget flick.