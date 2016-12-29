Admiral Lanba Takes Over Baton of Chairman of CoSC

New Delhi: Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Thursday took over the baton of the chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (CoSC) from outgoing IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha even as the government plans to create a new post to focus exclusively on inter-services issues and acquisitions.

He would, however, be assuming charge as Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from afternoon of December 31.

Army chief Gen Dalbir Singh, who also retires from service on December 31 and Principal Staff Officers of all three Services and HQ Integrated Defence Staff were present on the occasion.

The government is working on either creating a post of chief of defence staff (CDS) or a permanent chairman COSC chairman.

While the contentious CDS is likely to be a five star post, the permanent Chairman COSC will be a four-star, a post that that the three Services have agreed to.

Admiral Lanba assumed command of the Indian Navy on May 31 this year.

He is a Navigation and Direction specialist and has served on board numerous ships in both the Eastern and Western Fleets.

Air Chief Marshal Raha, had taken over as Chairman COSC on August 1, 2014.

Under his stewardship, the Services received a vital boost in jointmanship, a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

During his tenure the Defence Communication Network got operationalised and training standards of the Tri Service Institutes such as NDA, DSSC and CDM were enhanced.

The much awaited National War Museum got approval from the government.

He was instrumental in enhancing the role of military diplomacy with friendly foreign countries, the statement added.

Various Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations during crisis situations both within and outside India such as J&K floods, Chennai floods, evacuation of Indian and foreign nationals from Yemen and Nepal Earthquake were successfully conducted.

He also played a pivotal role in formulation of the new Defence Procurement Procedure, thereby "streamlining and fast tracking defence procurement which has so far been plagued by laborious procedures and long delays".