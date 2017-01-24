Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the central government to advise Kerala to stop construction of check dams across the river Bhavani.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the text of which was released to media in Chennai, Panneerselvam said the Kerala government may be advised not to take up any project or works without obtaining the prior concurrence of Tamil Nadu.

"In these circumstances, I request you to kindly instruct the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation to advise the Government of Kerala to immediately stop the works of construction of check dams across the river Bhavani," the letter read.

Panneerselvam also said that Kerala should not start any work on check dams until the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee come into force and all legal issues are settled.

Citing reports about Kerala planning to construct six check dams across the river Bhavani, which is a tributary of the river Cauvery, Panneerselvam told Modi there is a great concern and anxiety among the people.

He said people are dependent on waters of the Cauvery basin including the Bhavani, for irrigation and drinking water supply.

"I am informed that the government of Kerala has commenced the earth work for laying the foundation of two check dams at Thekkuvattai and Manjikandi. Further, at Padavayal, the work of levelling the land has commenced and materials for laying the foundation have also been stocked," Panneerselvam said.