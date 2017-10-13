AFCAT 2/ 2017 Cut-off Marks, Results Released at careerairforce.nic.in

AFCAT 2/ 2017 Results and Cut-off marks have been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official career's website - careerairforce.nic.in.The IAF organises AFCAT every year to recruit candidates for Short Service Commission in the Indian Air Force's Flying branch and for Short Service Commission or Permanent positions in the Ground duty (non-technical branches).The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) was organised by the Indian Air force on August 27, 2017. Candidates who could not appear for the August exam were given a chance via supplementary exam on September 17th 2017, this year. Candidates who had appeared in the AFCAT 2 / 2017 can follow the instructions below to check their result and cut-off marks.: Visit the official website - careerairforce.nic.in: In the 'Whats New' tab, Click on 'AFCAT RESULT': It will take you to the result pdf:http://careerairforce.nic.in/tview3.asp?link_temp_id=518&lid=219: CTRL+F with your AFCAT Numbers: Dowload the pdf and save the resultAs per Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) result, the cut-off for AFCAT 2 2017 is 160/300 and that for EKT is 60/150.Candidates who have cleared both AFCAT and EKT will be considered for the Technical branches of IAF.Candidates who've made it to the list will now need to select the venue and date for further testing at one of the Air Force Selection Boards.The last date for the same is October 19th 2017. Call Letters will be available soon and candidates have to download their call letter by 17th Oct 2017 and report to their chosen AFSB along with their AFCAT Admit Card, Call Letter and Documents listed therein.