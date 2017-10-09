Nigerian National Accused of Theft, Tied and Thrashed in Delhi

: An African national, accused of theft in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, was tied to a poll and beaten mercilessly by a mob some 15 days ago. A video, which came to light on Monday, purportedly shows a group of people descending on a person of color as he screamed and sought mercy.A person could be seen hooking the legs of the African man while another hit the soles with a stick. Men surrounding the African national hurled abuses at him; some even shot the video on their phones.None of the people came forward to rescue the bruised man who was then handed over to the police. The incident occurred on September 24, but the video started doing the rounds on social media on Monday. No arrest has been made in the case as yet.The national capital and its adjoining areas have previously, on several occasions, witnessed incidents wherein African nationals have come under attack. A group of African students, earlier this year, was attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida by residents who took out a candle-light march after a 17-year-old boy Manish died in the NSG Black Cats Enclave due to a suspected drug overdose.Two days after the aforementioned incident, a young Kenyan woman was attacked by a group of men in Noida. The woman was on her way to Greater Noida from Delhi when her car was stopped by unknown men near Knowledge Park, police had said. She was, then, allegedly slapped and thrashed.