After 3-month Ban, Kashmir Newspaper Back on the Stands
Representative image. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Srinagar: Local English daily Kashmir Reader hit the stands on Wednesday after it was banned by the Jammu and Kashmir government for nearly three months on the charges that its publication was a threat to peace in the valley.
The newspaper started its publication and distribution for the first time after it was banned through an order passed by District Magistrate, Srinagar on October 2.
The District Magistrate's order had alleged that the publication of Kashmir Reader posed a threat to peace in the valley which had been going through a period of turmoil since July following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.
The revocation of the ban on the newspaper is seen as the first success for the newly-formed Kashmir Editors' Guild, a body of all major dailies and weeklies published from the Valley.
