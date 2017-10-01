After 30 Years in Army, Veteran Asked to Prove He is Indian

After serving in the Army for 30 years, an Assam-based veteran has been asked to prove his nationality by a Foreigner’s Tribunal.A notice by the tribunal places Mohd Azmal Hoque, who retired as Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), in the 'doubtful-voter' category, asking him to submit relevant documents to prove his Indian citizenship.He has been asked to appear before the local tribunal on October 13, a report in the DNA said. The notice reportedly says that Hoque entered India in 1971 without proper documentation.Hoque is not the first in his family to be subjected to this ordeal. In 2012, his wife Mamtaj Begum was summoned by the tribunal to prove her citizenship.“I have served the Indian Army for 30 years. In 2012, I got a notice saying I was a ‘doubtful foreigner’, but I submitted all documents in the tribunal court which had declared me an Indian citizen. Why do I have to be humiliated so many times? I request the Prime Minister, the President, and the Home Minister to end this harassment of a proper citizen,” Hoque told CNN-News18.