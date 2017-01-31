After 6 Months, Prepaid Mobile Data Services Restored in Kashmir

Srinagar: Internet services on prepaid mobile connections in Kashmir Valley have been restored after remaining suspended for more than six months due to violence following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces.

Data services on prepaid mobile telephony were restored last midnight, a police official said.

He said the decision to restore the services was taken in view of the improvement in the situation in the Valley.

Mobile internet services on both prepaid as well as postpaid connections were suspended days after Wani was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8.

The services were snapped across the Valley to maintain law and order and to prevent rumour mongering.

Internet facility on postpaid mobile connections was restored on November 18 last year.